SYDNEY trainer Greg Hickman will head back to the city with Unwritten after a confidence-boosting victory at Wagga.
Danny Beasley continued his hot start to Wagga Gold Cup day as he piloted Unwritten ($10) to victory in the Toyota Forklifts Class Three Showcase Handicap (1000m).
Unwritten unleashed a strong finishing burst to score by a length from Tulla Park ($13), with Miss Elsie May ($21) a half length back in third.
Hickman was pleased to see his four-year-old storm home.
"Pretty good wasn't it?" Hickman said.
"I was watching it and couldn't see where he was and as soon as I said that he jumped into the picture and burst through.
"I did (expect it) but I was just worried the track might have been soft for him. It would have been perfect it was like that the other day."
Hickman said he will head back to metropolitan level with Unwritten.
"Take him to town. He's got enough weight now," he said.
"He's been running placings in town, we'll just poke along and keep him fresh."
Hickman came down on Wednesday and stays with Gary Colvin. He was rapt to make the trip a winning one.
"It's good. I've come before, me and Bede Murray," he said.
"Bede told me to come down and have a couple of days away, it's a good couple of days away.
"I'm a country boy at heart so it's always good to get to the bush."
It was Unwritten's fourth win from 21 starts.
Beasley was impressed by the performance.
"Watching his replays, he's just got one big run but you've just got to ride him dead cold," Beasley said.
"He's been exposed and asked to do a bit much so coming back in grade probably helped him but it allowed us to ride him the way he could finish strongly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.