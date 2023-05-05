Four-time Hawthorn premiership star Grant Birchall is looking forward to pulling the boots on again as he prepares to make a one-off appearance for Leeton-Whitton.
Birchall has been named on the half-back flank for Saturday's MIA derby against Griffith and was excited about his return to the field.
"Yes, absolutely, it's been a while since I've put the boots back on," Birchall said.
"I'm looking forward to popping up and having a kick and getting amongst the locals, it'll be good fun."
After 248 games with Hawthorn and being a member of their 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015 premierships sides, Birchall then ventured north and played a further 39 games at Brisbane Lions.
The last of which was the Lions one-point semi-final loss to Western Bulldogs in 2021 which also represents Birchall's last competitive football contest.
"(I've played) A little bit of AFL 9's," he said.
"But nothing too competitive or anything like that, it's my first proper full game since my last game with the Lions.
"It could be very interesting, but I still keep myself in reasonable shape so to speak. I still go for runs and little bits and pieces like that, but no genuine footy training, so the skills might be a little bit rusty."
Crows coach Tom Groves has Birchall starting in a familiar position tomorrow off half back, however the four-time premiership star didn't entirely rule out an occasionally run through the middle of the ground or a stint up forward.
"Yeah maybe," he laughed.
"We will see how it's all going tomorrow. But I'm staying at half back and we will see how it goes, but to sneak up forward and kick a goal would be nice at some stage."
In addition to his first grade appearance tomorrow, Birchall will also be talking at a sportsman's night which he was also looking forward to.
"Yeah that's right, I'm doing a bit of a sportsman's night," he said.
"Bit of a chat, bit of a Q&A and I'm looking forward to that also."
Birchall is still at the Lions and is now one of Brisbane's runners which will see him running around Docklands on Friday night during their clash against Carlton before making the trek to Leeton.
"We are going to go straight after the game, so it's going to be a late one tonight," he said.
"But we will get there nice and early tomorrow and rest up before the game, that's the plan."
Groves was looking forward to welcoming Birchall on board for the clash against the Swans and did hint of him playing up forward at some stage throughout the match.
"It's very exciting," Groves said.
"Grant's got a lot of experience and it's very handy to put him on the back flank at the moment.
"But we will try and get him forward at some stage, we will just see how he's going and how he's feeling.
"But that's the plan at the moment."
After claiming a drought-breaking win against Narrandera last weekend, Groves has said it's been an enjoyable week on the track.
"It's been a good week," he said.
"Rolling on with that momentum of winning I suppose, but there is still plenty of improvement from us and our young group."
Jaxon and Blake Ryan also return for the Crows while the Swans have added four names to their side that defeated Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in round two.
Dean Simpson will play his first game for the Swans while Henry Delves, Sam Daniel and James Girdler are also inclusions for the derby.
