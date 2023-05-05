The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Well-bred County Kilkenny kicks off Wagga Gold Cup day with a win for Tim Donnelly and Danny Beasley

MM
By Matt Malone
May 5 2023 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Beasley guides County Kilkenny to victory in the opening race on Wagga Gold Cup day at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Picture by Les Smith
Danny Beasley guides County Kilkenny to victory in the opening race on Wagga Gold Cup day at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly kicked off Gold Cup day in the best possible fashion, scoring a maiden win with a well-bred three-year-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.