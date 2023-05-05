WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly kicked off Gold Cup day in the best possible fashion, scoring a maiden win with a well-bred three-year-old.
County Kilkenny ($5.50) was having just his second race start but showed considerable improvement to take out the Wagga RSL Club Country Boosted Showcase Maiden Plate (1200m).
He not only took it out but he put his rivals away, going straight to the front and scoring a runaway three-length victory.
Richard Pegum and Tim Donnelly went out of their way to purchase County Kilkenny from an English yearling sale for $60,000 guineas.
Pegum and Donnelly had good reason to go after him.
"He's a half brother to Wicklow and Waterford, and they got better as they got older," Donnelly said.
"Richard had Wicklow out here and Waterford had one start in England and was really impressive.
"He had run third but a horse that was in the placings had come out and won a group one subsequently.
"Richard's agent really liked him so we thought we'd buy him."
County Kilkenny made his debut at Wagga in January but was beaten six lengths in a hot form race.
"He needed the break. He's only just turned three, see, he's a northern hemisphere," Donnelly explained.
"He has a lot of immaturity problems, mentally, he's improved a lot, especially the last month.
"It's only the last month he's got things together, we've changed a bit of gear on him and he's been really good."
Donnelly has some of his stable's greatest supporters in the ownership of County Kilkenny so he was pleased they could enjoy a win on Wagga Gold Cup day.
"They're great people and great supporters of mine," he said.
"They've got a lot of horses with me so it's good to get a win for them."
Winning jockey Danny Beasley was also impressed by County Kilkenny's victory.
"Most definitely. He's a nice horse," Beasley said.
"He's a really well bred horse. He's a half brother to Wicklow but he's a lot different, a lot faster and more precocious type of horse.
"He's been a real work in progress for us, the girls, Tim and myself have put a lot of work into him.
"He's really turned around so for him to come out there and do that is really rewarding."
Beasley said it was 'very special' to be back home and winning on Wagga Gold Cup day.
Best Intent ($4.60) worked home for second, with All So Easy ($21) three quarter lengths away in third.
Donnelly said County Kilkenny is now likely to head to the paddock.
"That's the best thing for him," he said.
