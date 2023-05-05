The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park midfielder Ethan Weidemann has started the year in strong form and is looking forward to the clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 5 2023 - 6:40pm
Bulldogs midfielder Ethan Weidemann is looking forward to taking on GGGM this Sunday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Turvey Park head to Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday looking to break a recent drought against the Lions that lasts all the way back to 2017.

