Turvey Park head to Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday looking to break a recent drought against the Lions that lasts all the way back to 2017.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have won their last nine contests against the Bulldogs however both teams enter the important clash with differing form.
While the Lions currently sit at 1-2 from their opening three games, the Bulldogs are undefeated and have knocked over fellow finals contenders in Wagga Tigers, Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Coolamon.
Ethan Weidemann has been one of Turvey Park's best in that winning stretch and the young midfielder is looking forward to taking on a experienced Ganmain midfield group that will boosted by the return of Matt Hamblin.
"They have got some big boys in there," Weidemann said.
"I know it's going to be tough and it's always a rough and tough game against Ganmain.
"They have got some quality players in the midfield which is something they've thrived off over the last few years and having a few big backs and talls."
The Bulldogs have stood tall throughout their opening three rounds and Weidemann believes their fitness has been one of the key factors to their early season success.
"I think it's probably just a good pre-season," he said.
"Our fitness has been pretty good to go all the way through to the fourth quarter and keep running and get the game open late.
"But this week against Ganmain, it's probably a bit smaller of a ground and we've always had trouble out there."
Weidemann isn't the only Bulldog to have started the year in strong form with fellow midfielders Hayden Smith and Luke Fellows also showing patches of dominance.
Weidemann also said that the addition of ruckman Antony Forato has also been extremely beneficial and led to the Bulldogs dominance in clearances around the ground.
"It's handy having a ruckman in big Antony," he said.
"He's a big man and he loves tapping it down everyone's throats.
"It's a big difference to last year having first use of the footy which is a big thing in country footy.
"It's been really good and I'm enjoying it in there, obviously Cal Dooley injured himself last week and we will miss him for a few weeks.
"But I think we've got plenty of backup midfielders there that can do the job."
It's been over a decade since the Bulldogs last started the season 3-0 and Weidemann said the kennel is a enjoyable place to be currently, although they are making sure to not get too far ahead of themselves.
"It's been a really good way to start the season," he said.
"Obviously you don't win premierships in April and May, but it's been really good to start 3-0 and I don't think the club has done that in a little while.
"It's definitely enjoyable around the club at the minute, but we are trying not to think too far ahead just yet.
"Later in the year teams are going to get better and hopefully we do as well and you never know what could happen.
"We celebrate our wins, but we turnaround pretty quickly and get ready for the next week because you can't be behind the ball otherwise you are going to get beat by the other sides."
Fellows and Jack Glanvill come into the Bulldogs side for the clash against the Lions while Hamblin, Harry Carr and Jack McCaig return for GGGM.
