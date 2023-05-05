Tumut will be sweating on a surgeon's report after scans revealed ligament damage to both the shoulder and ankle of star front rower Zac Masters.
The Blues co-coach is still hopeful of avoiding surgery to save his season as he chases further information.
"It's not the best of news but I'm seeing a surgeon on Monday for both shoulder and ankle," Masters said.
"They might say I don't have to have surgery but I've torn a ligament in my ankle and there's a high grade AC dislocation in my shoulder.
"I'll go and see what he says, hopefully it's not surgery, but it might be.
"I've spoken to the Raiders physio, showed him the scans and he reckons it will be (surgery), which sucks."
Masters will definitely miss the clash with Junee at Twickenham on Saturday.
Halfback Jordan Anderson will also sit out the game as he waits on scans for a neck issue.
The Englishman had a serious problem with it in the past and is experiencing a lot of pain.
It has seen the Blues reshuffle their spine with fullback Mitch Ivill set to play his first game of the season after an overseas holiday.
Lachlan Bristow heads to halfback, playing alongside older brother Dean at five-eighth while Jacob Toppin will move into hooker after serving his one-game suspension.
Masters is looking forward to seeing the changes.
"It's just a bit of a change up to see how it works," he said.
"Lachie is obviously a pretty big threat from dummy half but he's a great organiser as well.
"Being in the halves it should give him a little more time to organise the side and Jacob Toppin has probably played his best footy at dummy half as well.
"It will be good to see him back in there, Toppo is keen to be in the middle as well."
Adam Pearce also returns to the side after his suspension having only missed the loss to Temora, Lewis Arragon is a chance to return while Billy Bridgeman has come onto the win for his first game of the season.
Tumut are still looking for their first win of the season and Masters hopes they can put a more complete performance together up against a Diesels outfit plotting their return to the top grade.
"It's been a very disappointing start to the year for us but we're pretty keen to get a win on the board," he said.
"It's obviously going to be tough as Junee are a side that's keen and I'm sure they can smell blood in the water too with the way we've started the year.
"They will be coming after us but with a few inclusions this week it should make a fair bit of difference and hopefully we can get a win on the board."
Junee have also made a change to their spine after an opening round loss to Temora.
Captain Daniel Foley has been named at five-eighth in a switch with Blayne Linsell, who has moved to fullback.
They have had two straight byes after conceding 32 unanswered second half points against the Dragons.
