The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Zac Masters waiting on surgeon's opinion after poor scans

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Mastrs has suffered damage to both his shoulder and ankle to start the Group Nine season. Picture by Les Smith
Zac Mastrs has suffered damage to both his shoulder and ankle to start the Group Nine season. Picture by Les Smith

Tumut will be sweating on a surgeon's report after scans revealed ligament damage to both the shoulder and ankle of star front rower Zac Masters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.