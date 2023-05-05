The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 6

May 6 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Don't stop the music - bring back Saturday afternoon country
PLEASE DON'T STOP THE MUSIC

Please, through our local paper, may I mention the latest change of Saturday afternoon country music times. I'm writing on behalf of lots of listeners who are so disappointed with the new times and loss of a very special request program - originally 2-6pm. It meant so much to many listeners who reside in care and are unable to get out and about. A great mix of CM styles.

