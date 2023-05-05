Letters: Don't stop the music - bring back Saturday afternoon country

Please, through our local paper, may I mention the latest change of Saturday afternoon country music times. I'm writing on behalf of lots of listeners who are so disappointed with the new times and loss of a very special request program - originally 2-6pm. It meant so much to many listeners who reside in care and are unable to get out and about. A great mix of CM styles.
Over the years this has become a favourite to many folk who love their country music. On moving to Wagga in 1974 - on Sunday morning 10am-noon - was a really good CM session. Later on, this was moved to noon-3pm - not a good times as people like to go out or follow sport on TV. Wednesday afternoon has also been cut back by an hour.
I believe 2AAA FM is a community radio station. To take away programs of country music, which so many older folk enjoy, is very disappointing and surely must be a disappointment to the dedicated presenters who've been doing this for many, many years. Since retiring in 1997 I've been an avid 2AAA listener, and as well as country music really enjoy other genres - eg. Thursday morning. But country music is my choice. Please bring it back on Saturdays from 2-6pm.
What a game it is that the member for Riverina Michael McCormack plays ("'Cruel' budget coming: MP", DA, May 4).
Throws wads of cash in promises towards Wagga in May 2022 in the dying days of a federal election campaign after being the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development from August 2018 to June 2021. A great time for him to have achieved outcomes back then, but it was beyond him. Then he blames the volunteer Labor candidate, Mark Jeffreson, who he beat at the election, for not advocating for his promises after they lose.
How would he know if Mr Jeffreson does or doesn't in his spare personal time? But that's besides the point anyway. It's just another example of the local member, who is all out of ideas, using his carnival trick of "look over there". He sits in the House of Reps. It's his job to advocate for our region. Unfortunately given his history, where even his own team couldn't cop him as a leader, he seems to have no ability to reach across the aisle either so just throws out cheap nonsense. Mr McCormack should put his head down and do his job and not rely upon others to do it for him. Otherwise it's time for him to retire so someone else can get in and work for better outcomes in our region. As he is basically saying himself, we always miss out on things with him as the member regardless of which party is in government.
Having been a candidate in the state election, regardless of result, I have an authority to call out false claims made by opposition candidates who were successful. Chris Minns claimed he would change the laws to ensure drivers in NSW would be only subjected to demerit points for 12 months. Well, as a keystone policy, he has failed to deliver. Yet, sadly, the local candidate in Wagga continues to provide supply for the Labor government. (Wagga has an unacceptably high rate of drivers being caught less than 10km over the limit). It appears we we sold false promises by Labor and Minns.
