Jacob Nielsen will miss the big clash with Waratahs on Saturday but is set to be the only change for Wagga City.
While new centre Donovan Godinet and prop Tom Blanche both picked up injury concerns in the 70-7 win over Tumut both are set to start at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Instead Welsh import Zach Mutyambizi comes into the side.
Mutyambizi will start at flanker with Tom Nabuliwaqa shifts into the second for Nielsen.
Assistant coach Adrian Quilty is looking forward to give him a chance to start in first grade.
"Zach is a young guy who has come over for a bit of a gap between finishing school and starting university," Quilty said.
"He's a very technically proficient, smart young player so we're going to give him a crack in first grade with Jacob out.
"I'm pretty confident he will do ok."
Godinet has really impressed after moving over from New Zealand.
He's scored at least one try in each of his games for the club so far and gives the club another big body out wide.
"He's certainly a very physical sort of player," Quilty said.
"He's a big, big physical player."
Both Wagga City and Waratahs have had three bonus point wins to start the season.
Quilty expects it will be the biggest clash for either team so far.
"We're only four games in but Waratahs will be the toughest test since the comp started," he said.
"They are certainly a very well organised side, very methodical and I suspect pretty well coached."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
