ONE of Wagga jockey Danny Beasley's most special days at the racetrack earnt him his first Tye Angland Medal.
Beasley set Wagga Gold Cup day alight early by winning the first four races on the card.
It was a spectacular effort and sent the 9000-strong home crowd into a frenzy as Beasley got the job done on County Kilkenny ($5.50), Unwritten ($10), Packer ($9) and Participator ($2.70).
It was the 47-year-old's first Wagga Gold Cup carnival since his return home from Singapore and he could hardly believe how it unfolded.
"You come here with a nice book of rides and you hope but the way it played out that first half of the day was unbelievable," Beasley said.
"The horses were just giving me the best rides and came here and performed. Credit to Tim (Donnelly) and Greg Hickman, they were turned out in super order.
"But just the way the day unfolded. It was 150 years, and it was always going to be a special day but to think I put a bit of something there that people enjoyed is very special.
"I felt that and I've said it many times today but I'm a Wagga boy, I came here today and it felt like I was representing the town so to do what we done and walk away with this, it's very, very special."
Beasley finished the two major days of the carnival on 17 points, to finish well clear of Tyler Schiller in second on 12.
Beasley was honoured to take home the Angland Medal.
"I'm speechless really," he said.
"I actually wasn't aware of it until pretty much yesterday when I heard the boys talking about it.
"Tye is an inspiration to so many people, the whole industry really, we've all known him since he was young and started, he was such a talent and he was just robbed.
"Now he's doing his thing, managing Timmy (Clark) and Josh (Parr) who are doing fantastic things and he inspires the industry with his efforts so to have a medal named after him and to be able to win it, it's just special.
"He's a Riverina boy, he's a Wagga boy, I'm a Wagga boy and we both probably had similar upbringings and so Wagga is a special place for us so to be able to win it on our track there is no words, really."
Having conquered racing in Sydney and Singapore and now to be back home towards the end of his riding career, Beasley is satisfied. But he hopes his journey can inspire the next generation of country kids.
"I've been doing it for 30 years and there's so many days where it's been really, really special," he said.
"I've been so lucky. You grow up dreaming of winning a Wagga Cup and I was able to do that. Then you're in Sydney and your dreams get a bit bigger and you start to realise them, you win a Golden Slipper, you win a Doncaster and then you make a move to Singapore and your goals change again, you have Singapore Derbys and Singapore Gold Cups.
"You look back it and you just go wow, for a kids that grew up in Wagga, just any kid that's now starting out in any sport, dream big. If I can do it, anyone can do it.
"Now to do that big circle and come back here, I hope I can rub off a little bit on some kids that are starting off, even if they are playing footy, they read my story, I'm not a household name or anything, the story is that a kid from the bush can do things. No goal is too big."
