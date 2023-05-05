The Daily Advertiser
Danny Beasley rode the first four winners on Wagga Gold Cup day on his way to victory in the Tye Angland Medal

MM
By Matt Malone
May 5 2023 - 8:30pm
Tye Angland Medallist, Danny Beasley, with sisters Amy and Renee and parents Judy and Bob at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
ONE of Wagga jockey Danny Beasley's most special days at the racetrack earnt him his first Tye Angland Medal.

Local News

