BARELLAN coach Alex Lawder is looking forward to embarking on a three-game stretch that he admits will define the Two Blues season.
After a tough, interrupted start to the season, Barellan will kick off a crunch period with a trip to Coleambally on Saturday.
The Blues have shown they are tough to beat at home and have enjoyed their fair share of success against Barellan in recent seasons so Lawder understands the danger involved in the Coleambally trip.
"One hundred per cent. We've spoken about that," Lawder said.
"Our season was round one then Easter, we played a game and then had a bye. Its been very stop starting so far. We haven't been able to build much.
"We were stitched up with the draw because we've got a double bye in the middle as well so we're looking forward to five straight games and some continuity.
"This game last year Coly thought they won, they gave it to us but it turned out a draw. They obviously don't have Jade Hodge, Curtis Steele, the Hilliers anymore so they've changed their personnel quite drastically so they're a bit of an unknown to a lot of teams."
While Barellan are languishing on the bottom of the ladder as the only winless team in the competition after four rounds, Lawder is not concerned.
It is a far cry from their fast start to last season but Lawder is not panicking.
"The three top teams from last year, we've played in the first three games," he said.
"To put it into perspective, even when I looked at the draw when it first came out, I thought wow that's a tough start to the year.
"I thought to myself, being realistic, if we could come out of that first three games with potentially one win out of the three, we probably would have been happy with that. I would have taken that.
"There are people that will just look at the ladder and think Barellan are zero and three but we're not panicking. If we turned around in our next three games, which are against Coleambally, North Wagga and CSU and we have no wins then yeah I would probably be panicking.
"We need to get on the board but it's not panic stations.
"It's not until you've played every team that you get a good gauge of the ladder. It's easy, pending who you've played to look good up the top of the ladder but if you flipped the draw who knows where we would be sitting."
Barellan will welcome back best and fairest winner Ben Cleaver for the Coleambally clash after he missed last week's loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek due to unavailability.
Lawder said it was now a matter for Barellan to stick fat and produce their best.
"It's probably just sticking to the systems, it's the same thing every week, nothing really changes, stick to the process and the systems which we know work and stack up," he said.
"It's just going out and performing and that old analogy of the four quarters.
"We're pretty confident in what we've built, the systems we've put in place now its the challenge of going out and performing."
