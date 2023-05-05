All the mail for Wagga Gold Cup day from The Daily Advertiser sports editor Matt Malone
Race 1
1.Bull Sluice is a first starter that won a trial in good style leading into this. A Gold Cup day victory would be one of the biggest moments in young Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet's short career. 10.Best Intent appeals most of the raced brigade.
Selections: 1-10-5-2
Race 2
9.Troika's best is very good but mixes his form. If he turns up and produces his best, it's good enough to be winning this. Keep 8.Forms Of Fear safe. First-up for a new stable that love a punt.
Selections: 9-8-3-10
Race 3
At a huge price, there are worse long shots than 13.Stand Your Ground. Whether she's going as good these days is the query but she is unbeaten at the track and distance and loves the long Wagga straight to rattle home. In a tough race, might be worth having something on her.
Selections: 13-9-12-3
Race 4
This looks a good race for 6.Participator. Fresh, back to the 1200m, he will be hard to beat. 7.Smiler Marshall must be respected in current form, while 10.Devine Mine and 3.Gorush Lightning are worth throwing in the exotics.
Selections: 6-7-10-3
Race 5
Happy to be with 3.Diesel at each-way odds in an open Guineas. He was brilliant winning the Albury Guineas and saw a fair bit of Morphettville in the Port Adelaide Guineas last start. From the inside gate, he'll need some luck but if he gets it, look out. 1.Clear Choice is the danger, while 6.Offspring is a major player as well.
Selections: 3-1-6-7
Race 6
1.Celestial Spirit has the 63 kilograms here but it's hard to go past the classy mare from the Waterhouse-Bott yard. She was racing in group company at the end of last prep and drops back to B64 grade here on the back of a nice first-up run. She'll take some catching. 12.Miss Faberge has some class about her and comes into this on the back of a listed race. She's worth keeping safe.
Selections: 1-12-6-8
Race 7
10.Another One is one of two local hopes in the race and is a legitimate winning chance. He has proven himself against strong company and this time gets to take on his metropolitan rivals on his home track. While there are some well-credentialled visitors this year, there doesn't appear to be a standout, opening it up for Another One, who gets in on the minimum and is well-drawn. 13.Douceur is a classy mare with blinkers on for the first time. She represents good value. The Waller camp must also be respected.
Selections: 10-13-2-8
Race 8
3.Ovoid won a Newcastle maiden at his last start and has since trialled nicely in the lead-up to this. Drawn well, K McEvoy on. There's enough to like, particularly at double figure odds. The maiden win of 10.Allaboutroy looked above average and it will be interesting to see if he can go on with it here. Again each-way odds to find out. Hopefully a nice-priced winner to finish with a bang.
Selections: 3-10-1-11
