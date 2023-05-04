The Hume Highway has reopened after a truck crash caused havoc on Thursday.
Emergency services raced to the scene of the truck crash on the Hume Highway at Berremangra just north of Jugiong about 5pm on Thurdsay afternoon.
On arrival, emergency crews found a B-double truck stretched across both north bound lanes and partially down an embankment.
As a result of the accident the cabin of the truck sustained damage.
All northbound lanes of the Hume Highway were closed for some time near the crash site, with diversions for light vehicles put in place.
Paramedics assessed a male driver for minor injuries, however he was not taken to hospital.
Both lanes are now back open with traffic conditions returned to normal.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
