The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Hume Highway reopened after truck crash causes major headache for afternoon motorists

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 5 2023 - 9:12am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hume Highway has reopened after a truck crash caused havoc on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.