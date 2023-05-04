GUN apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller will take a one-point lead in the Tye Angland Medal into Wagga Gold Cup day.
Schiller leads Wagga Town Plate-winning jockey Winona Costin by one after the opening day of the Medal.
Schiller sits on eight points, one ahead of Costin (seven), with Tommy Sherry (six) and Danny Beasley (five) also within striking distance.
Schiller scored points for his win on By Nine, Front Page's gallant second placing, stablemate Star Buyer's third and Sizzling Cat's narrow second.
Costin was the only jockey to enjoy a winning double on Town Plate day, backing up an early win on Ritzytwenties with the big win on Mnementh.
Schiller has seven rides on Friday, including the favourite Wild Irish Rover in the Benchmark 58 (1300m).
Costin only has three rides on cup day, with Beasley boasting a full book while Sherry has some strong chances among his six rides.
The likes of Kerrin McEvoy, Brett Prebble and Josh Parr join the race on Friday.
