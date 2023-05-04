GROUP one-winning Sydney trainer John Thompson is a Wagga Gold Cup winner but as he puts it, 'by default'.
Thompson was the trainer of 2020 Wagga Gold Cup winner Maurus, who was declared the winner three months after the event due to a positive swab to House Of Cartier, who was first past the post.
While he got the prizemoney in the end, Thompson missed out on the excitement of winning and all that comes with it.
The Sydney horseman is back for another crack at the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup on Friday with group one-placed mare Douceur.
He would love nothing more to win the race under different circumstances a second time around.
"Of course," he said.
"I thought bloody hell that was one that got away and then the winner got a positive swab so it turned out good.
"If you watch the race, he was a tragedy beaten. He got way too far back and came from last and got beaten a nose or something like that."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Douceur has only been with Thompson this campaign but ran a close second in the VRC Oaks (2500m) at Flemington in 2021 when trained by Patrick Payne.
The four-year-old mare has only won the two races from 22 starts but has placed in a number of group races.
Having been with Thompson for five starts, she has placed at her past two.
Thompson believes she is ready to run a bold race.
"Yeah look she's fit and well," he said.
"She's been looking for a little bit of cushion in the track, which it looks like she might get.
"She's got blinkers going on for the first time so that will be interesting. It's a nice race for her."
The addition of blinkers is something Thompson has been toying with for some time.
"Yeah a little. She's just an older mare and a little bit of a thinker and I think the addition of the blinkers will help her focus that little bit more," he said.
"She's an older mare but she's in good order. She's fit and well, she looks great so it's a nice race, she's well placed in it."
Douceur is owned by Gundagai's Sandy and Kathy Tait and will be ridden by James Innes Jnr. She is drawn barrier 12.
Thompson was happy to send the mare to Wagga and is a big fan of the Gold Cup carnival.
"I've supported the Wagga carnival every year," he said.
"It's a good carnival, good atmosphere and we want to keep supporting it.
"We won the cup a couple of years ago by default and I think we've won a Guineas as well.
"It was a nice race on the program for her and the owner lives down that way so it all just fitted in well."
Douceur is a $15 chance with TAB, who have reported continued interest for the Mark Newnham-trained Iowa, who is $21 into $9.50 and holding around 20 per cent of money invested.
TAB reported that Another One has also been well supported and $13 into $11, while Wicklow remains favourite at $4 and is third most popular with punters.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.