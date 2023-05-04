ACCOMPLISHED jockey Winona Costin had never sat on Mnementh before Thursday's Wagga Town Plate (1200m) but it proved a ride she will never forget.
Costin timed her run on Mnementh ($10) to perfection to enjoy her first win in the $200,000 feature sprint.
Starting from barrier 11 in the 15-horse field, Mnementh was able to settle midfield, three wide with cover, and let down strongly in the home straight to nab Front Page ($2.60) right on the line.
"I was very happy to be on him," Costin said.
"I just watched his replays, obviously we drew an awkward barrier but in a race like that this which is such a high pressure race, I thought there was no point in coming back and I said something to Mitch and he completely agreed so it was good that we both came here with the same game plan and it really worked out today."
Mid-race Costin was happy with how Mnementh was travelling but the obvious question was whether she was going to be able to run down Front Page.
"I was confident we were going to run a really big race but obviously Front Page is a very hard horse to get past and he was very tough today as he always is," she said.
"I was pretty excited that my horse was able to knuckle down and just get there."
Costin was rapt to have added a Wagga Town Plate to her trophy cabinet.
"It's a brilliant race to win," she said.
"I come down here all throughout the year, the track is always presented in such great order, the club always turns out such a great day every time and it's brilliant to get the win for good connections and on such a beautiful track."
