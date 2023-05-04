The Daily Advertiser
Young out to end Albury's strong start

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:30pm
Young's Nick Cornish is looking forward to reacquainting with Albury fullback Lachie Munro on Saturday after the pair played together over the off-season.
Young coach Nick Cornish is looking forward to taking on new Albury fullback Lachie Munro when the two unbeaten sides clash at Greenfield Park on Saturday.

