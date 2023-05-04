Young out to end Albury's strong start

Young coach Nick Cornish is looking forward to taking on new Albury fullback Lachie Munro when the two unbeaten sides clash at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
The pair played together in Thailand over the off-season but Cornish couldn't lure the fullback to the Cherrypickers.
As such he's looking to ignite a little friendly rivalry.
"I'll be going at him all day," Cornish said.
"He's a good player and we got along pretty well and I actually tried to get him here but he was moving to Albury."
After a bye in round one, Young started their campaign with a 28-26 win over Kangaroos.
After going out to a 24-10 lead before their Wagga rivals got themselves back into the contest, Cornish is hoping for a more complete performance this time around.
"We are still very new, that was our first game as a full side and we had our opportunities to put them to bed earlier," he said.
"We had our foot down and just kept letting them off with easy penalties and silly mistakes.
"Ryan (Dodson) getting sent for 10 for being offside three times in a row is just not good enough and they scored one before half-time and then early in the second half while he was still off.
"That doesn't help so knowing when we're ahead we need to still keep the foot on the throat and build pressure by playing smart and completing."
Especially with Albury starting the season so well with wins over Tumut and Gundagai so far.
With the long trip south, the Cherrypickers moved their usual Friday night session to Thursday.
Young have made one change to their line up with Clay Sing replacing Harry Fitzpatrick in the centres.
However Atu Tupou is in doubt with an elbow issue.
While the Challenge Cup has been revived after Ray White came on board as the naming rights sponsor, it is not up for grabs this week with the Thunder electing not to compete for it.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
