A truck crash has forced the closure of a key thoroughfare, causing a major headache for motorists.
Emergency services raced to the scene of the truck crash on the Hume Highway at Berremangra just north of Jugiong about 5pm on Thurdsay.
All northbound lanes of the Hume Highway were closed near the crash site, with light vehicles being forced to divert onto Muttama Road from Coolac to Cootamundra, then the Olympic Highway to Wallendbeen and Burley Griffin Way to return to the highway.
One northbound lane was reopened by 7pm, with motorists heading through the area are being advised to allow plenty of extra travel time. Emergency services remain on scene.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
