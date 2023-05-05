Wagga shivered through its coldest morning of the year so far as the sun rose on Gold Cup Day 2023.
It was a frigid and slightly foggy start to the day, with the mercury dipping to a low of just 0.4 degrees at 4.58am.
At the same time, the temperature felt more like an icy -2.7 degrees.
Racegoers heading to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for Wagga's biggest social event can expect a partly cloudy day with maximum of 16 degrees.
Conditions are expected to be relatively calm, with the bureau forecasting light winds and just a 5 per cent chance of any rain.
MORE GOLD CUP COVERAGE
When the gates crash back for the main race - the 2023 Wagga Gold Cup - at 4.25pm, it's expected the mercury will have reached the maximum of 16 degrees but feel more like 15.
The bureau said a ridge of high pressure has moved over the state in the wake of Wednesday's cold front.
This weekend, another stronger cold front is set to cross over NSW, bringing a major cold snap before conditions ease next week as another high pressure ridge sweeps across the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.