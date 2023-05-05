The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Gold Cup 2023 weather: Cold start to Cup Day

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 5 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sun rises over Wagga's Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday morning. Picture by the MTC
The sun rises over Wagga's Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday morning. Picture by the MTC

Wagga shivered through its coldest morning of the year so far as the sun rose on Gold Cup Day 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.