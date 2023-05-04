A group of Wagga royalists are using the King's coronation as a chance to raise money for the Cancer Council.
St John's Anglican Church is hosting a high tea at 2pm on Saturday, May 6, to celebrate King Charles III's official crowning.
Locum Priest Craig Rogers said they are also hoping to raise some money for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea.
"We're hopefully going to raise a little bit of money, so whoever comes along and joins us will have an opportunity to contribute," he said.
"A lot of our parishioners are into their 90s and beyond, so for them that's quite a significant occasion."
Cream puffs, melting moments, scones and sausage rolls are among the traditional dishes in the making for the coronation.
"They're also bringing our their fine bone china which quite often doesn't see the light of day, so it's a good opportunity to use them," Reverend Rogers said.
"It's a once in a generation occurrence so we think it's worth celebrating."
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said they expect new portraits of the King would be available soon.
"I think for the monarchists of the Riverina, [the coronation] will be a special moment," he said.
"If people would like one, it's only a matter of sending an email to me... and we'll happily provide one of those for you."
Having met King Charles III on several occasions, Mr McCormack said he hoped he would come to the city should he visit Australia.
"The Queen was here of course, very early in her reign. It was one of the city's greatest days and to have a royal visitor is always special."
Call 6921 2574 to RSVP to St John's Anglican Church high tea.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
