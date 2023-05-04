Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker says his side has taken a lot from their first three contests of the year despite failing to record a win.
The Eagles currently sit at the bottom of the ladder after going down to Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Leeton-Whitton in the first three rounds of the season.
Brooker admits that they aren't too far off the mark, however some turnovers in costly parts of the ground has cost the Eagles dearly.
"We've had a really good pre-season and worked hard," Brooker said.
"It's just been probably frustrating for the boys and they've admitted it.
"Turnovers in crucial parts of the ground is resulting in the opposition getting easy goals that has cost us a lot in the long run.
"Particularly in our first two rounds we had big lapses in one quarter of the game and then it gets away from us.
"Then last weekend against Leeton, full credit to them as they wanted it a little bit more and played really well."
The news hasn't been all bad though with the Eagles having being able to post some reasonable scores throughout their opening three games.
The Eagles have posted scores of 70, 59 and 54 in their first three games and Brooker said that he's been reasonably pleased with their ability to hit the scoreboard.
"That's been good," he said.
"We are playing a different structure up forward because we don't have a real tall centre-half-forward or full forward.
"So we are mixing it up a bit and we are hitting the scoreboard pretty regularly which is good.
"But it would be good for it to be a bit more often and keep the opposition to a little bit less."
The tests don't get any easier for the Eagles with them heading to Kindra Park to face Coolamon on Saturday.
While admitting they would be going in with a massive underdog tag, Brooker said the Eagles would be going in looking to compete against a quality side in the Hoppers.
"They are flying at the moment," he said.
"Jake (Barrett) has recruited really well and for such a young group of players in our group this is where they will do a lot of learning.
"We will go out there with a huge underdog tag, but we also know that if we can compete and stay in the game for long periods of time anything can happen in a footy match."
Another positive for Brooker has been the impact of new recruits Jack Powell, Tom Powell, Blake Gleeson and Blake Renet who have all impressed in their first couple of outings in Eagles colours.
"I've been really impressed with Jack Powell and Tom Powell," he said.
"They've been really good and they've competed really hard and also Blake Gleeson that has come on board and moved to town.
"He's fitted in really well around the club and Blake Renet has also slotted in well again."
