ALBURY sprinter Mnementh nailed hot favourite Front Page in the shadows of the post to win the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday.
In one of the greatest finishes in the race's rich history, Mnementh ($10) charged home down the outside to down a brave Front Page ($2.60) in a photo.
In the same quinella as last year's feature race, Mnementh was able to turn the tables on Front Page and provide leading Southern District trainer Mitch Beer his biggest victory in the region.
An emotional Beer described exactly what Mnementh meant to him.
"Mate, it is unbelievable. I love this horse so much," Beer said.
"He's the only horse that I've still got since I moved to Albury.
"Honestly, if it wasn't for this horse, I was out of cash.
"There's such a story to him and he's had so many problems but I've just over the moon, I'm just bloody over the moon."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Front Page, carrying 61 kilograms, was given no favours from his outside gate. He hit the front early in the straight and in a gripping duel with Ang Pow ($6.00) before Mnementh, with Winona Costin riding, swooped on them late.
The official margins were a short head by a neck, with Ang Pow holding on for third. But to many on course it looked as if Front Page had held on with the connections of Mnementh amongst those.
"Absolutely not," Beer said when asked whether he thought he had won.
"I thought he ran third and some blokes that brought him in the calcutta started bear-hugging me.
"I said boys, I don't want to break it to you but he ran third. Then they put five up and I went mental."
The Town Plate victory continued a remarkable turnaround in Mnementh's career.
Owned by a number of Albury Racing Club's committee, Mnementh's career was at the crossroads after he bled when finishing down the track in last year's SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1200m).
He bounced back to win the City Handicap at Albury but was then rolled as the $1.80 favourite in the Tocumwal Cup (1300m) at his next start.
The connections persevered and he produced the run of his career when second to Front Page in last year's Town Plate.
He then went on to record two Saturday metropolitan victories at his next three starts that were split by a run in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
Mnementh then returned to Wagga and went one better in the prestigious sprint.
Beer can hardly believe it.
"After he won a Soliders Handicap at Leeton I was saying to the boys I think it might be time we put him online," he revealed.
"He bled in a Country Championships and I drove out of here and thought it was all over for him.
"We changed everything that we did, we changed the way that we train him and he hasn't looked back since so to win the Town Plate is very special.
"For the group of owners as well, the committee that have supported me since I moved here, it's phenomenal so I'm dreading tonight."
Beer said a Town Plate win meant the world to him.
"This his home now and these are the Cox Plates and the Caulfield Cups of our area and this is so special to me," he said.
"I'd rather win this than any Saturday race or any listed race in town.
"People around here dream of winning Wagga Cups and Albury Cups and Town Plates and this horse has won the City Handicap and a Town Plate so he'll go down in SDRA history."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.