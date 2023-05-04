The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

The Mitch Beer-trained Mnementh edged out a brave Front Page to win the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mnementh, with Winona Costin in the saddle, comes down the outside to down Front Page (middle) and Ang Pow (left) in a thrilling finish to the Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
Mnementh, with Winona Costin in the saddle, comes down the outside to down Front Page (middle) and Ang Pow (left) in a thrilling finish to the Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

ALBURY sprinter Mnementh nailed hot favourite Front Page in the shadows of the post to win the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.