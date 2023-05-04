The ultimate unofficial Wagga Gold Cup survival guide for 2023

There are a few tips and tricks to getting through one of the greatest days on the Wagga calendar.
Get that ticket sorted now to save a few bucks and skip to the shorter queues when it comes to getting into the MTC.
General admission tickets are still available from the MTC's website and set an early bird back $23. Gate tickets are $30.
There's no escaping it's not going to be the warmest of days, but this is a serious race meet so let's dress for the occasion.
Think autumn colours, warm fabrics, stockings or tights (or two pairs of socks). Headwear is a must, a clutch with room for tissues and flats is the dream and fellas, it doesn't hurt to break out the ties.
Once that sun dips behind the grandstand come mid-afternoon, you'll regret not bringing a coat, so make you've got something handy to keep the goosebumps at bay.
Parking at the MTC is available on the northern side of the complex.
Unable to line up a lift and want to leave the car at home? Public transport is the way to go if you aren't up for the walk. Alternatively, a chat with the barman at your local could just get you onto the courtesy bus - most are running between their venue and the MTC throughout the day.
Ditch the "eating's cheating" mantra with the snack bars, food trucks and coffee vans catering to the hungry punters through the day.
There are a number of bars dotted throughout the complex, including under the grandstand, across the way to the champagne bar, the Iron Jack bar on the south side and a couple of can bars.
For those keen to try their luck on the track, most bookies are set up under the betting ring on the western side of the grandstand. There will also be a number of TAB stations around the course. Study the form or catch the latest mail from DA sport editor, Matt Malone.
First up, the following is really for those who haven't managed to convince a mate, mum or dad, nan, or the cousin who just got their Ps that there's a real public service glow (or maybe just some cash) in volunteering to be the driver at the end of the day.
The first shuttle buses to get you back to town start running when most are ready to roll - straight after the Cup is run and won - from the Slocum Street entrance at 4.30pm.
Most watering holes will also be sending their courtesy bus drivers down to Slocum Street, so keep an eye out for your favourite sip station's signed-up Hiace and jump on board.
Taxis and Ubers will be running but hot tip - see if you can get to Kincaid or Beckwith Street for a relatively seamless pick-up.
If you're not ready to leave the course just yet once the last race is done, there's a bit of a boogie to be had with a live band locked unto keep the party going until about 7.30pm.
However, it's not the only place to be once that sun starts setting. There's no shame in lining the stomach after such a long day if you can snag a seat or a table booking, then hook into one of the best nights in town.
Most of the pubs and venues have post-races entertainment so racegoers looking to kick on are spoilt for choice. And if you want to back it all up on Saturday, there's plenty happening around town to keep you busy.
Have an absolute blast. Stay hydrated, stay warm, gamble responsibly and enjoy one of the best days Wagga has to offer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.