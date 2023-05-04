Waratahs have made five changes to their winning line up as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the season.
The Wagga side have taken wins over Deniliquin, Albury and Griffith so far this season but are bracing for a big test against fellow unbeaten outfit Wagga City in the top-of-the-table clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Waratahs are the only side to get the better of Wagga City in the past three years but have only done so on one occasion.
Coach Nick McCarthy believes the clash will give a real indication of where his team is really at.
"It's a big challenge for us as Wagga City have been the form side in the comp for three or four years now and it doesn't look like that's changed this season," McCarthy said.
"We know we have a fair challenge in front of us and we're just looking to get out there, put in our patterns and see how they stack up against a pretty good country rugby side.
"This weekend is a bit of an opportunity for us to see where we are really up too and hopefully we're not too far off the mark with them."
After work commitments, injury and illness saw Waratahs make a number of changes before their win over Griffith last week, McCarthy has made plenty of changes.
Josh Allen returns at hooker while Callum Marr and Liam Krautz are also back in the forward pack.
They will be joined by Mesu Navakayala who is the latest to join the club from Leeton.
He came off the bench against Griffith last week and really impressed.
"He's a big tall second rower who has played a bit for Leeton over the years," McCarthy said.
"He played for us over in Griffith on the weekend and did a great job off the bench."
Henry Hickson has been given another chance at halfback after replacing Josh Gemmell in the number nine jersey last week. His speed is something McCarthy is looking to explore me.
Harrison Darley also returns on the wing.
McCarthy believes so many changes to a winning side reflects the approach he's looking to develop at the club.
"Any time you can bring some quality players back in it helps and it grows a bit more depth in the club," he said. "We were really happy with how we performed last weekend with so many players unavailable but it is always a bonus when you get those experienced, senior footballers back."
Waratahs are really looking forward to the battle of the forward packs.
McCarthy believes it will be key to trying to nullify some of Wagga City's dangerous outside backs, who helped put 70 points on the previously unbeaten Tumut last week.
"I think everyone has worked out over the last few years that if you don't match Wagga City's forwards up front their outside backs will skin you alive," he said.
"We really have to mark up and aim up in the forwards this weekend.
"We need a strong scrum, a strong line out, plenty of presence defensively and with our ball carries, our accuracy has to be good at the breakdown and if we don't get that right we will put ourselves under a lot of pressure just with the ability they have got to score tries through their backs.
"We will try to play with a fair bit of ball in hand and try to starve them of possession as much as we can. They like a bit of chaos rugby so we'll try to create a bit of structure and control in the game."
It is one of two all-Wagga clashes on Saturday with Ag College and CSU to do battle at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Denilquin are looking to back up their first win when they tackle Tumut while last year's grand finalists, Griffith, head to Albury looking to get themselves off the mark.
