WANGARATTA trainer Ben Brisbourne continued a big couple of days with a Wagga Town Plate day quinella at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) on Thursday.
Brisbourne was still on a high from Canterbury on Wednesday where Storm King scored a metropolitan victory.
The week got better at MTC on Thursday when he grabbed a stable quinella in The Daily Advertiser Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap (2000m), in what was a heat of the Wagga Stayer Series.
It was eight-year-old mare Mischinka ($12) that edged out Oceans Of Stanima ($6.50) by a short half head.
Winning jockey Jake Duffy thought he might have got the win in the photo finish but revealed he wasn't too worried given the circumstances.
"I wasn't sure," Duffy said.
"I think it generally favours the inside here so I was slightly confident but either way, the stablemate ran second so I knew either way Ben was going to be happy."
It was the mare's first win since taking out the Towong Cup in March last year.
Duffy liked the way she dug in fought out the finish.
"It was a very good run," he said.
"The tempo came out of the race and I was able to get a nice toe three wide, as it turned out I probably got there a touch early but she was still able to get the job done."
Kembla Grange visitor Foxtrot Bravo ($9.00) was a long neck further back in third, with Wagga mare Sumdeel was close up in fourth place.
Meantime, Canberra mare Sister Moon ($3.90) kept her unbeaten record in tact with victory in the Magic Millions National Yearling Sale 30-30 May Country Boosted Class Two Showcase Handicap (1400m).
It was Sister Moon's third win from three starts.
James Innes Jnr brought her down the middle of the track as she scored by a length and a quarter from Souatica ($3.00).
Star Buyer ($14) was third for Geoff Duryea and Tyler Schiller.
