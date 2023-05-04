They're expecting to get a win but that doesn't mean Tolland will head into Sunday's game with Tumut cocky.
Wolves coach Daniel Okot said he is anticipating his side will win but will not underestimate their opponent.
"Sometimes those lower level teams will surprise us with a few goals as well, so we've got to stay very disciplined," Okot said.
Though not counting their points before they've earned them, Okot said he intends to use the game as an opportunity to trial some new formations on field.
Hopeful his team will get a few balls in the back of the net, Okot would also like to end the game with a clean sheet.
"It's a good opportunity to trial a few ideas that I have and to see where the players are at," he said.
"Out of this game I just want to really get our playing style and maybe trial two or three other strategies.
"I'd like to test out a few players in different positions then just see how our chemistry across the pitch, it'll be a good gauge."
Coming off a bye last weekend Okot said it would have been nice to keep more momentum after round one.
Keeping their minds, and feet, sharp the team still ran a full week of training last week.
"I would have liked to play a few more games before our bye, but I ensured we trained hard even though we didn't play," he said.
"I think we will do well, and see the results of our training."
Though the teams are sitting at opposite ends of the ladder, Okot said there isn't any complacency heading into the game.
"We still want to take it seriously and take them like any other team," he said.
"We still have a game plan and hopefully it'll show our training, we're not expecting an easy game, I'm definitely going to push the boys."
Tolland play Tumut at Henwood Park on Sunday afternoon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
