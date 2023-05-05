An all-new collaborative suicide prevention program has launched in Wagga in an effort to save lives.
The federally funded program, created and run by Black Dog Institute is being rolled out across the nation, with the local branch being run in conjunction with the Amaranth Foundation and Pro Patria Centre.
The Black Dog Institute's Esther Sole is overseeing the program and said about 17 people are taking part in the training.
Ms Sole said the program will be delivered in six modules over five workshops running from April until July.
"The overarching aim of this program is to empower local communities, to give them the evidence, the skills and the tools to establish a collaborative, to take that action at a local community level in a safe and meaningful way," she said.
"There are six different modules that align again with the learning from Lifespan and the National Suicide Prevention Trial, so they are key subjects to cover when setting up a collaborative," she said.
Ms Sole said the modules look at a variety of different aspects of suicide prevention, from how to set up a collaborative, how to use data in suicide prevention, how to engage people with lived experience, how to identify community groups at risk and how to evaluate what methods are working and those that aren't.
"From our perspective, the evidence and the research tells us those six subjects are really the [building] blocks for a strong collaborative," Ms Sole said.
Pro Patria's Jacqui Van de Velde is one of those taking part in the program and said it's a fantastic initiative.
"What they are doing is bringing together all the science and knowledge about what makes suicide prevention successful and rolling it out into training up community hubs," Ms Van de Velde said.
She said the program also fits right in with the purpose of the Pro Patria Centre.
"It aligns with everything we are about," she said.
"We know that successful outcomes in suicide prevention require a deep community response.
"It's not just something that's handled by medical professionals, it needs needs to be much broader than that."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
