Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt will look to secure her ticket to the 2023 Ironman World Championships this weekend in Port Macquarie.
A top two finish in Sunday's Ironman Port Macquarie 70.3 would see Kahlefeldt quality for the World Championships that are being held in Kona, Hawaii.
A strong result in last year's Ironman Asia Pacific Championships in Cairns saw Kahlefeldt qualify for the 2022 world championships, however a untimely bout of glandular fever meant she had to pass up on the opportunity.
Eager to make sure that she can return in 2023, Kahlefeldt is looking forward to competing in the race and can't believe that it is only a couple of days away.
"I'm pretty excited," Kahlefeldt said.
"I can't believe it's already here, once you focus on a goal and you have a date locked in the time goes so quick it's unbelievable."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Kahlefeldt is not getting too far ahead of herself, but was taking in some confidence as the field was not as competitive as what she was anticipating following the withdrawal of last year's winner Sarah Crowley.
"It's a bit weaker than I expected," she said.
"Mainly because Sarah Crowley the winner from last year decided not to do it and just focus directly on Cairns.
"That's one big competitor gone, but there is definitely three more sold girls I need to fight against.
"It's still solid and the distance is the main competitor as well."
Kahlefedlt has enjoyed a steady build up to the event which has included a dominant run in the local Riverina Tri Series and a second place finish in the Ironman 70.3 Geelong in March.
She has also been pleased with her training form although admitted there have been a couple of little setbacks that she's had to work through.
"I would say it's gone pretty well," Kahlefeldt said.
"There was a few little hiccups where I had to slow down with some training.
But everything went well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.