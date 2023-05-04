FORMER leading Southern District apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller ensured his trip home was a winning one with victory board By Nine on Thursday.
By Nine ($2.10) was sent out a strong favourite but he justified that with a big win in the George Carroll Kitchens & Joinery Class One & Showcase Maiden Plate (1600m).
By Nine was back towards the tail of the field and spotting the leaders a big margin before Schiller made an early move, that proved a winning decision.
"Coming around the bend I was, he was travelling really well, I just had to get in striking distance," Schiller said.
"When he got to the front, he's usually been a bit of a thinker but he put them away.
"He's a tough customer, he's been placed well today by Matt, he's done a great job with the horse. He'll probably look for a bit further now, he's in good form that horse."
By Nine is under the care of Warwick Farm trainer Matthew Smith and now has two wins to go with his four placings from 11 starts.
Schiller was rapt to be back home and score a win at the Wagga carnival.
"Definitely. Especially for Matt, he's been a really good supporter of me lately so good to knock one off," he said.
By Nine scored by a half length from the Wayne Carroll-trained Mayfair Hotel ($21), with a neck to Montebello's Charm ($3.60) in third.
In something different over the carnival, the race was called Sydney racecaller Darren Flindell.
