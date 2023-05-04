Wagga City Wanderers co-captain Kyle Yeates is expecting a tough match on Saturday as they head to Griffith to play Yoogali SC.
Yeates said the team has capitalised well on their away games and find that Griffith games can have a home-game feel about them.
"Last year we had a lot of away games to start the season and we didn't really get a lot out of those first five or six weeks last year," Yeates said.
"This year we got a few results in our first away games, so to be in a better spot that last year when we finished off so strongly, it's given us a lot of confidence going into the home games and even going to Griffith. "
"It somewhat feels like a home game growing up always playing there."
Wanderers won the last meeting between the clubs, and with the teams sitting fourth and fifth on the ladder, Yeates expects a good game.
"Yoogali are very strong, it's always competitive," he said.
"We know that they've had a few additions this year that have helped them early on in the season.
"So we're not overly sure what to expect but its Yoogali so we always know it's going to be tough."
Yeates said the Wanderers squad is stronger this year than last year, with young talent pushing older players to keep their positions in the team.
In order to get the win Yeates believes the Wanderers need to be strong from the start, and match their opponents intensity.
"I know in games last year if they got away from us it was always early on, so as long as we match them, which I know we will, we can it to them and I think it should be okay," he said.
Yeates has been in and out of the first grade squad when available this season and said he's got a lot to continue to learn.
"I feel like I'm just starting to settle in now, but I've still got some improvements to make," he said.
Yeates said young talent in the side has been shining in first grade opportunities this season.
He said the future of the club looks strong with them coming through.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
