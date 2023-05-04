This time last year Oratoria was yet to hit the track but Brucedale trainer-driver David Druitt is looking to complete a long-term plan.
Oratoria lines up in the last of the three Regional Championships heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The top four will progress to the $100,000 final later this month.
Druitt is confident Oratoria deserves his place.
"He was just coming good and starting to trial this time last year and after his first or second trial I thought he was stronger than most and would be good for a good race the next year," Druitt said.
"He's just been learning and this was his plan."
Oratoria has won six of his 20 starts with another nine minor placings.
Druitt believes it's the right time for him with four-year-old geldings best suited to the series.
However he has drawn the hardest of the three heats.
Oratoria will start from barrier four but he is wary of both Weona Branach and Miss Ex drawn inside him.
"Jack (Painting) thought his best was Miss Ex which means it will be a hard one to beat in the race and the thing drawn the pole of Chris Hughes (Weona Branach) has shown very good speed," Druitt said.
"I just beat her one day at the trials and we got home in 26 seconds so like Oratoria has very high point-to-point.
"I'll just be happy to qualify as I wouldn't be surprised if one of the high-speed sit sprinters gets me late."
After an impressive win at Riverina Paceway last month, Oratoria has won two trials leading into his latest assignment.
It was a design from Druitt to ensure he didn't go over the ratings 70 limit for the feature series.
However he's happy to have that fitness on his side.
"I think I'm pretty close to spot on," he said.
"He's happy, healthy and his work is terrific.
"He got to the mark so easy and I did aim him up a couple of times against real good horses and bad draws and I can't go anymore so he had to have trials but the trials were good for him too."
Druitt rates his point-to-point speed the best he's ever had in the stable but he is concerned a little about stepping up to the 2270 metres.
Last time he took on the trip it was in a heat of the Riverina Championships.
He finished eight behind Bettor Isolate on that occasion.
However Druitt wasn't too disappointed with that performance or the way he bounced back to form the following week to win in a mile rate of 1:53.9.
"I was a little bit underdone in the heat thinking I might have got through and paid the price," Druitt said.
"I didn't have a kick left.
"I had the right spot but it didn't matter if I got the run as I didn't have a kick left.
"With that run he was very good on finals night, I was really happy with him and this time rather than go in a bit short I've had two good, hard trials."
