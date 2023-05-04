The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Druitt looks to pull off long-range plan with Oratoria

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brucedale trainer-driver David Druitt is chasing success with Oratoria in the Regional Championships heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday. He is in the last of the three heats. Picture by Courtney Rees
Brucedale trainer-driver David Druitt is chasing success with Oratoria in the Regional Championships heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday. He is in the last of the three heats. Picture by Courtney Rees

This time last year Oratoria was yet to hit the track but Brucedale trainer-driver David Druitt is looking to complete a long-term plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.