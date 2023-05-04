Many Gold Cup punters will start the day with a big breakfast and a glass of champagne or two.
With a number of venues offering everything from bottomless mimosas to bacon and egg rolls, racegoers have plenty of options to kick of their day.
Astor Inn general manager Pru Williams said the meal was popular among regular guests who travel to Wagga for the Gold Cup every year.
"We have some long standing guests that come back every year so we like to look after them," she said.
"We're looking forward to the carnival."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The champagne breakfast begins at 10am and feature a canape style breakfast and bottomless mimosas and schooners until 12pm for $40 a ticket.
The Union Club Hotel is also open for breakfast ahead of Gold Cup, serving the classics - bacon and egg rolls, eggs benedict and "sneaky" bloody marys.
Chef Tom Lysaght said they would also be opening the kitchen early on Saturday this year to help soothe sore heads.
"We've got a little bit of a recovery for them on Saturday morning," he said. "On Friday we normally get about 60 people in so there should be a fair few people around."
Bookings for the Union are not required.
The Riverina Hotel will also be hosting a two-course Gold Cup brunch today, with a two-hour food and drinks package beginning at 10am for $50 per person.
Tilly's is also hosting a ladies brunch, offering share platters and a bottle of T'Gallant Prosecco for $50 a head. All venues offer transfers to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.