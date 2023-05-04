WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel enjoyed his first win at the Gold Cup carnival courtesy of a Town Plate day boilover.
Sorry Sunshine ($13) upstaged his rivals to take out the NSW Racehorse Owners Association Country Boosted Maiden Showcase Handicap (1400m).
Entering the race on the back of a midfield finish at the Deniliquin non-TAB meeting last start, Sorry Sunshine stepped up to the plate and delivered a strong cup carnival victory.
Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke parked Sorry Sunshine up outside the leader, $2.50 favourite Australian Harbour, and proved too good as he raced away to score by a length and a half.
It hasn't been an easy time for Gorrel since his move to Wagga last year, after a motor accident had him in hospital and on light duties for a period.
But Gorrel certainly made his mark at his first Wagga carnival since his relocation, with Sorry Sunshine posting a win to remember.
Gorrel went into the race quietly confident.
"I knew that was the best we could have had him," Gorrel said.
"He had been really good, we freshened him right up from Deniliquin where he was just trapped wide. It was a forget run.
"I knew he was really at his best but I just wasn't convinced he was a full TAB horse so that worried me.
"But I must admit, that was probably the weakest maiden you could have found at a Wagga carnival so we were a bit lucky but he's won his maiden so good on him, he's done a great job.
"Molly rode him a treat."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Gorrel, originally from Wagga, was pleased to score his first win at the Gold Cup carnival.
"We got beaten a nose with Brothers Of Antrim a couple of years ago at the carnival so that's the first carnival win and for some real good owners," Gorrel said.
"It was really good."
While Sorry Sunshine had mixed his form at his first five starts, Gorrel believes he has upside.
"We couldn't have him much better all this prep but he just wasn't quite doing it," Gorrel said.
"But that might tell us it's one of two things. That's his limit, we've been lucky enough to sneak a good win or he's got upside.
"He's light, in another six months he will be a better horse so at least we can afford the agistment now."
While Gorrel owns the majority of Sorry Sunshine himself, also among the ownership is former Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Scott Sanbrook.
In an all Wagga finish, Australian Harbour battled on for second, with the Wayne Carroll-trained Kockibitoo ($4.40) a couple of lengths further back in third.
Gorrel also accepted in the Guineas on Friday with Sorry Sunshine but scratched in preference of the 1400m maiden.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.