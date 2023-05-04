The Daily Advertiser
Doug Gorrel enjoys his first Wagga Gold Cup carnival win with Sorry Sunshine

MM
By Matt Malone
May 4 2023 - 2:10pm
Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke and trainer Doug Gorrel (right) celebrate the win of Sorry Sunshine at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Matt Malone
Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke and trainer Doug Gorrel (right) celebrate the win of Sorry Sunshine at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Matt Malone

WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel enjoyed his first win at the Gold Cup carnival courtesy of a Town Plate day boilover.

