A SUPERB ride from Danny Beasley guided Cliff House to a popular victory on Wagga Town Plate day.
The market had two Wagga horses being right in the finish and that's exactly how it turned out as Cliff House ($4.20) edged out Sizzling Cat ($4.40) to take out the Devcore Property 4YO+ Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap (1600m).
Beasley managed to land Cliff House behind the leader on the fence from barrier nine and it was the difference at the end.
It was the four-year-old's third win from seven starts, to go with four minor placings.
Beasley believes the future for Cliff House is promising.
"It was an improvised ride because we were going to ride him back but he wasn't going to work with me so I had to improvise," Beasley said when asked about the ride.
"I think he's a pretty good horse. He's just a bit dumb at the moment and hasn't worked it out so you've got to go with him and let him work it out as you go along but it all worked out well.
"You could hear a bit more about him. He could be back here next year."
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly picked up Cliff House for just $7000 from the Greg Eurell stable, on the recommendation of his son Alex.
He is happy with the direction Cliff House is headed.
"The penny hasn't dropped with him yet. He's going to get better," Donnelly said.
"I was (confident). He trialled well and I just thought he likes to be a bit on the fresh side."
Donnelly also praised the ride of Beasley.
"I didn't think we'd be third the fence," he said.
"We were actually just going to ride him quietly but he jumped well and he was a bit keen so that's why you put good jockeys on."
Cliff House held out Sizzling Cat by a neck, with Reliable Dude ($3.80) a further head back in third.
Donnelly hopes it was the start of a big carnival.
He will head into Friday with a number of chances, including Participator in the Country Magic Benchmark 74 Handicap (1200m).
Donnelly has also opted to start Duchy Of Cornwall, with only two starts to his name, in the MTC Guineas.
"He trialled really well, I think he's going to run a great race," Donnelly said of Duchy Of Cornwall.
"Richard trades horses and this is the kind of horse you could get good money for if you won that race. I know last year's winner ended up favourite in the Singapore Gold Cup this year.
"I'm happy with all of them. It's the best team I've had coming into a carnival."
Meantime, the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable kicked off the carnival in style.
Their two-year-old, Ritzytwenties ($3.40), took out the Audi Centre Wagga 2YO Showcase Handicap (1200m).
With the blinkers on first time, Ritzytwenties went straight to the front and never looked in trouble, scoring by a length from Flying Trapeze ($4.80). The second Waterhouse runner, Sly Boots ($4.40), was a neck away in third.
Winning jockey Winona Costin was happy with the way Ritzytwenties kicked away at just his second race start.
"He was great, he got an easy time of it early so from the 600 I slipped him some rein and he just accelerated right away from them all," Costin said.
Waterhouse-Bott stable representative Neil Paine said both their horses have a future.
"We've always thought (Ritzytwenties) had ability and he's proved it today," Paine said.
"He's very colt-ish but today he settled down much better in the paddock and the blinkers were a big help to him.
"It's a shame we didn't get the quinella, I thought we were going to run second also but both horses have got a future. (Sly Boots) is looking for further but Ritzytwenties, Gai and Adrian will probably keep him around the 1200, 1300 and go from there.
"Both have ability.
"Gai would be jumping over the moon with this."
