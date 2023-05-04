The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 5

May 5 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Coronation is an historic event indeed

HISTORIC CORONATION 

One of my earliest childhood memories is of one September day in 1953, when my mother took my elder brother and I on the train from where we lived in south London to stand in a huge crowd and watch the Queen pass on her way back to Buckingham Palace after her coronation.

