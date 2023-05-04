Letters: Coronation is an historic event indeed

One of my earliest childhood memories is of one September day in 1953, when my mother took my elder brother and I on the train from where we lived in south London to stand in a huge crowd and watch the Queen pass on her way back to Buckingham Palace after her coronation.
Being only four I remember being a bit frightened by the biggest crowd I had ever seen, but I needn't have worried because all the older English people had recently lived through the war. The legacy of the disciplined rations queues meant everybody behaved in a courteous and considerate manner that we could only dream of today.
I'm pretty sure I can recall seeing the white horses pulling a big gold coach, but maybe I'm imagining that because I was given a Matchbox toy of the coach the following Christmas.
There are two things that I definitely recall. My first ever train ride, and, because like all the children, we were passed through to the front of the crowd and my brother and I stood next to a huge soldier wearing a red coat and funny big black hat, and he had A REAL GUN!
I imagine that we will all be seeing wall to wall coverage on the TV news this time around, but when I see it will probably think "been there, done that".
It was with deep sadness that I read recently about the plight of koalas in the Gunnedah region.
Last year, federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek was dismayed at the latest state of the environment report and has undertaken to strengthen our environmental laws.
The Samuel review, which called for the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Act to be strengthened in 2020, received over 30,000 submissions.
Governments now need to rebuild the community's trust in our environmental protection laws.
It's disappointing that Ms Plibersek's state counterpart, Penny Sharp, has not acted to stop logging in environmentally sensitive areas.
If immediate action isn't taken to protect the remaining koala habitat in NSW, then federal intervention is surely warranted.
Home owners and renters are struggling to meet their commitments. The reason for this is the cost of housing.
We, as a nation, really need to think about size and style of housing. Do first home buyers actually want the four-bedroom, games room, two-storey houses that builders are pushing? First home buyers should be content with a two-bedroom, low level home that has the capacity to be easily extended when the need arises.
The challenge would be finding a building company that is willing to design and build affordable housing. This style of housing would also benefit renters. If low-cost housing was available, the amount required to be borrowed to finance the purchase would be less, and consequently the expected return (rent) would be lower.
Those seeking to buy a house in which to live, or for investment purposes, should reconsider their expectations and settle for a smaller, more affordable property.
