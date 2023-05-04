A slow start to the year hasn't dampened spirits at Turvey Park as they prepare to play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this weekend.
Bulldogs are yet to get their first win of the season but coach Megan Mattingly said she's feeling good as they enter round four.
With the side improving each week she's confident a win can't be too far off.
"It's defininetly not the start that we hopesd for, and in such a strong competition we probably couldn't afford to have the start that we've had," Mattingly said.
"But, compared to round one, we're looking like a completely different team and we've had improvement after improvement."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Though the team did compete in practice matches, Mattingly said the side felt frantic ahead of round one, feeling they hadn't been on court in a long time.
"The girls have really grown in confidence, in round one they were a little bit nervous, so to see them starting to gel, get their confidence against Gullie in round two, and against Coolamon last week, I think we really found our groove," she said.
"So I'm actually really excited to get back out on court this weekend and feeling really confident moving forward, it's really nice to see how skilled they are, how well they're working together, after just three rounds.
"Only up from here I think."
GGGM have won just one game so far this season but Mattingly believes it doesn't matter how many either team has won, it's always a good battle.
"We love playing Ganmain, they're always such strong competition," she said.
"Regardless of how many games each of us have won it's always so tough and competitive out on court.
"Whilst they've only won one game and we've won none, I don't think that really matters for either of us, we'll both just really be hoping for the win on Sunday."
Mattingly has been particularly pleased with how the side has improved their ball movement and found their rhythm in recent weeks.
Seeing what they've been working on at training come to life and the side slowing down, not becoming frantic, has been reassuring.
The teams transition from defence to attack has been a shining star.
"While everyone has their preferred position out on court, every one is an attacker, and everyone is a defender, so we all need to be able to work across both areas" Mattingly said.
While Bulldogs will have to wait until Sunday for their time on court Coolamon will host Narrandera and Leeton will play Griffith on Saturday.
Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have already played their round four game, moving it forward to Good Friday last month.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park have a bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.