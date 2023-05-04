Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley has claimed the biggest win of his young career just weeks after a scary training incident that required him to undergo surgery.
Madeley took out the Dean Carter Memorial on Sunday which is a remarkable achievement given he was involved in an incident with a car while training just two weeks ago.
"Two weeks out of it I got hit by a car travelling at 100kmph," Madeley said.
"It wasn't ideal having surgery two weeks out and then spending a couple of days in hospital.
"It ended up being alright and I was able to get back on the bike a couple of days before the race."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Madeley was somehow miraculously able to avoid serious injury, however was required to receive 18 stitches in his face following the incident.
Despite the incident, Madeley was unfazed during the race and was pleased to be able to cross the line in first place and take out the second race of the Tour de Riverina series.
"It was a good race," he said.
"I was very happy to come out of it on top."
Starting from scratch alongside Griffith's Nigel Dunstone and Tolland Cycling Club's Aaron Seaman, Madeley said the trio worked well together and were able to catch the leading group about five kilometres from the finish.
"I went off scratch and we had to chase down everyone else" he said.
"We caught the group in front of us pretty quickly and from there we just slowly worked up to the other groups in the race.
"With about 5km to go we caught everyone and from there we were just playing a tactical game.
"We were waiting for the sprint finish which ended up being a big sprint and I was lucky enough to come out on top of that one."
Although riding as one big bunch as the race entered its final stages, Madeley thought he had a good chance of winning if he could just get himself in the right position.
"Once we caught the group at the front that was when I started to think I can actually win this," he said.
"I knew I had a sprint good enough to be able to beat the people that was there, I just had to put myself in the right spot in the sprint."
Madeley claimed the fastest time in the race in a quality field of 43 riders with Griffith Cycling Club's Mia Stockwell being the first female across the line.
Stockwell led home Tolland Cycling Club's Kylie Johnstone while Bronwyn Jones was third and Chelsea Gillanders was fourth.
Unfortunately for Madeley, the stitches reopened following the win and that required a return trip to hospital for more surgery.
The Wagga Cycling Club rider is hoping to be back for the Cootamundra Annual on May 20-21, however if that doesn't eventuate he will definitely be back on the bike for the third race of the Tour de Riverina series that is being held at the end of June where he will try and build on his points lead.
Dean Carter Memorial Results
Tour de Riverina standings after round two:
