Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley has claimed the Dean Carter Memorial just two weeks after undergoing surgery following a training incident

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 4 2023 - 4:30pm
Titus Madeley led home Stephen Kilpatrick and Marc Vroomans in the Dean Carter Memorial. Picture supplied
Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley has claimed the biggest win of his young career just weeks after a scary training incident that required him to undergo surgery.

Local News

