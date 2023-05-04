Junee feeling good after strong start to season

They've started their year with two strong wins and their new captain wants to see them in this year's Leonard Cup grand final.
Incoming Junee captain Abby Foley said she's proud of her side's start to the 2023 season and believes they have what it takes to make it to the last game of the year.
"I would love to just take the girls to the grand final," Foley said.
"At Junee we've never won a grand final, we've been in them a lot of times but never won so just to take them there and make finals would be great."
It's not just wishful thinking though, with Foley believing her side has a genuine chance to go far this year.
Winning their first two games 6-1 and 2-0 over Wagga United and South Wagga, she's pleased with the talent on display.
This year's side features fresh legs alongside older heads.
"We've had a couple good wins, we've definitely have a lot of new faces coming through," Foley said.
"We've got a few girls from other clubs that have joined us this year, so it's a big change.
"We've got a lot of different players in different positions, so it's going to be a good year for us."
Under the instruction of coach Matthew Stubbs, Junee is feeling like a well oiled machine.
Foley said Stubbs has worked well with the group this year and there
"Matt's definitely a very good coach and he's pushed us all," she said.
"He definitely knows what he is talking about, he's very good to work under."
In coming weeks the sides focus will be on finalising positions for new players to the club.
"We have a lot of players that we're just not sure where we'll put them yet
"We're trying them everywhere, so it's good to see them getting in and trying and for us to see where we'll put them."
Foley anticipates a good game this weekend when they travel to Cootamundra.
Junee v Cootamundra at O'Connor Park.
Hanwood v South Wagga at Hanwood.
Young v Wagga United at Hall Brothers Oval.
Bye: Tolland
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
