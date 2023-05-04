Mum accused of abduction attempt from school excursion bailed, banned from area

A mother accused of trying to abduct her young son from a school excursion in central Albury has been released from custody.
But one of several conditions attached to the 43-year-old's bail was that she return to Sydney within a couple of hours of getting out.
An identical bail condition was imposed on her brother, 51, who police said was "the main protagonist" in the alleged abduction at the Albury Entertainment Centre.
The 11-year-old was said to have had his shirt ripped as he was allegedly dragged out screaming.
Among those who witnessed the alleged attempted abduction was the principal and teachers from the boy's school.
Identical bail conditions were imposed on the uncle. The alleged incident happened in front of shocked onlookers at the Albury Entertainment Centre.
"He's the one who takes the child against his wishes and drags him into the car," prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike submitted to Albury Local Court on Wednesday, May 3.
The pair were arrested soon after the alleged incident happened as the Howlong student took part in a school excursion to the venue on Tuesday.
They then spent more than 24 hours in custody awaiting their appearance in court, this being delayed by their instructing solicitor's delay in arriving in Albury because of other court matters in Leeton on Wednesday morning.
The delay clearly annoyed magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who told lawyer Barry Bunton her practice was that people in custody got priority.
That was to ensure defendants were not held in custody for longer than was absolutely necessary.
She warned Mr Bunton to not allow such a thing to happen again, as the matter got under way at 2.20pm instead of before the 11.30am morning tea break.
Sergeant Pike said the allegations against the accused, who cannot be named, were serious.
"It's a very disturbing set of facts, your honour, in my submission," he said.
Neither accused has entered a plea and both must appear before the court at the next mention date of June 27.
The most serious charge they faced was one laid by police on Wednesday, of a strictly indictable count of taking and detaining a child with the intention of being taken away from parental control.
Sergeant Pike said that under this charge, the school principal was deemed to be in control of the boy at the time he was allegedly grabbed.
They are also charged with domestic violence-related counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimation.
The mother has an additional charge of contravention of an apprehended violence order.
In his successful bail application, Mr Bunton said the woman and her former partner had lived in Howlong with their four children.
But after a relationship breakdown, she and the children returned to Sydney.
The 11-year-old though ultimately ended up back with the father in Howlong, which led to the woman making a report to Albury police on April 24.
"Is it a report," Ms McLaughlin asked Sergeant Pike, "that the child had been taken by the father?"
"No," Sergeant Pike replied, "no."
Ms McLaughlin said the prosecution case on the assault and intimidation charges was strong, but less so on the abduction allegation because the issue of parental control appeared to be in dispute.
"They are serious matters, and matters involving allegations of violence," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said if the charges were proven, "she is likely to receive a full-time custodial sentence".
That also applied to the brother, she said.
Both accused must reside in the Sydney suburb of Greenacre, report each Monday to Bankstown police and not go within 50 kilometres of Albury or Howlong, except for court.
The woman is permitted to speak to her son by telephone.
