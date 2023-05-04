North Wagga are ready for their top-of-the-table clash with Temora at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
The reigning premiers have had comfortable wins in their opening round games but playing-coach Flynn Hogg is expecting a challenge from the Kangaroos.
With just two new players entering the side this year she said her team is used to performing in high pressure games.
Neither side has lost a game in the opening four rounds of the competition.
"The girls have put in a lot of effort and hard work in training so it's good to see it pay off in the games," Hogg said.
"This week, I think I'm excited, obviously nervous, but nerves are always a good thing, but I have full faith that the girls will show up and give it 100 per cent."
Hogg said she hasn't heard much about Temora's game this year but expects them to play with their signature fast-pace.
Slowing the game down and not playing to Temora's preference will be key to getting the win.
Expecting a goal-for-goal game, Hogg has noticed what she believes is a key change in the side.
"I think they've got a few new players so it'll be interesting to see how they go, and I think they're a little bit younger," she said.
"Obviously you've got Abbey (Reinhold), Halle (Derrick) and Meg (Reinhold) who always play together, but I saw a photo of Meg in goal defence which is interesting, I didn't know she played there."
Previously playing centre, Temora coach Kath Derrick has moved Reinhold into defence this season.
Halle Derrick has also changed positions, returning to shooting after a stint in defence last season.
With a chance of rain on Saturday, Hogg said it could benefit the Saints if they are playing in the wet.
"It would slow down the game, which would be better for us," she said.
Slow to start in some of their games this year, Hogg doesn't believe the side will have the luxury of warming up on court this weekend.
"I don't think Temora will allow us to have that warm up for five minutes, so we'll have to come out all guns blazing," Hogg said.
North Wagga currently sit ahead of Temora on percentage, the winner of the game will cement their spot at the top of the ladder.
Meanwhile around the league CSU will host Marrar as they try and get their first win of the season.
Bushsows will be on the hunt for a win as they play their first game at Estella Public School, just across from their footballers at Peter Hastie Oval.
The Rock-Yerong Creek welcomes Northern Jets to town, the Jets have just one win while TRYC are yet to get on the board.
Barellan head to Coleambally for the day, and East Wagga-Kooringal are on the bye.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
