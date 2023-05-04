CHAMPION Sydney trainer Chris Waller will launch a three-pronged attack on Friday's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) as he chases a fifth victory in the feature race.
Waller has scratched Lord Ardmore and Otyrar from the race, leaving Great House, Kukeracha and Wicklow as his representatives at Wagga.
While the Richard Pegum-owned Wicklow is favourite with bookmakers, the Waller stable believe there is not as much between their trio as the market suggests.
"I don't. I haven't looked at the market but you'd think just on the calibre of horse of our two top-weighted horses that they're going to be hard to beat," Waller's racing manager and assistant trainer Charlie Duckworth said.
"The reality is Great House and Kukeracha are both pretty similar horses, they are both third up and drawn to get the perfect runs.
"I think if they win, Great House goes to about $5000 short of $1 million and Kukeracha takes his prizemoney to about $3000 over $1 million so it's hard to knock those horses.
"They're definitely more accomplished, it's just the weight that you would be slightly worried about but when they get such a good draw, they will do no work."
Duckworth conceded that both Kukeracha and Great House are better suited at 2400m but believes both can still make their presence felt at 2000m on Friday.
"They are better over 2400 but at 2000 they are still well able," he said.
"Kukeracha, obviously as a younger horse, won over 1200 and Great House over 1400 so they're not slow and they are adaptable, which is why they've been able to pick up so much prizemoney.
"Where as Wicklow actually hasn't won over further than 1800 so he's there to prove himself."
Wicklow was the one Waller horse that was heading to Wagga without question so the stable were disappointed when he came up with barrier 22.
Brett Prebble takes the ride on Wicklow, while Kerrin McEvoy is aboard Kukeracha and Jeff Penza has the job on Great House.
Duckworth conceded Wicklow will have to go back from the draw.
"He's got a very light weight and his second up run at Hawkesbury the other day, the race was so bloody messy, it was just a disaster. It wasn't really the ideal lead up run going into Friday," he said.
"If they go quick then he'll rally off some very quick sectionals.
"Off work, you would probably have to half side with Wicklow because he's got a greater turn of foot but if its a genuine staying test than the other two are probably going to be too tough for them.
"Kukeracha is a very honest work horse, he actually always works pretty hard, he doesn't give himself an easy day so I'd be siding with him probably (off work)."
Duckworth said the stable was looking forward to again taking their part on Wagga Gold Cup, adding that the Big Dance qualification that is now tied to the race only adds to the appeal.
"Especially now it's part of the series for the Big Dance, it's an extra incentive to have a couple of runners there and try to get them into the Big Dance," he said.
"It's a great carnival, I know Chris got slammed last year for saying he doesn't go to racing in the country, he goes to country cups but he doesn't go to other country meetings, but it's a great carnival, everyone always gets behind it.
"All the staff are always begging to take our horses so obviously Wagga puts on a good show for them."
