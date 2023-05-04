Royce Tout has given up a chance to be part of the Country side to try to help Gundagai get their season back on track.
Tout was asked to be 18th man during the week but after missing the first two rounds of the Group Nine season elected to line up for the Tigers on Saturday instead.
After some strong performances for Riverina, Tout was disappointed not to earn a place in the Country side but thought the better option was to play rather than just sit on the bench.
Tout, along with injured co-coach Derek Hay, were overseas for the first two rounds of the season.
Both games the premiers lost.
However the lock is hoping he can have an impact in their clash against unbeaten Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
"We've had a fair bit of change from last year, particularly in the forward pack losing Berks (Luke Berkrey) and Jake Elphick so a few of the younger boys had to step up in the first couple of rounds," Tout said.
"Hopefully I can come back and make a bit of an impact to get us on the front foot so we can get some good balls to our backs, particularly Matty Lyons."
After a poor start to the season when slipping to a 44-16 loss to Kangaroos, Gundagai were improved in their 34-26 loss to Albury.
After last weekend's general bye, Tout hopes getting some more continuity can help them turn around their fortunes.
"Obviously we've had a bit of a tough start to the season but will be looking to turn it around for sure," Tout said.
"We've definitely got a strong pack and I just think in the last couple of games, not that we've been underdone but 'Roos had three trials, Albury had a couple of trials so we were probably just a little off the pace.
"We've had two games now, everyone has a bit of match fitness under them, I had four games with Riverina so I'm not too worried about where I'm at, and I think as we build into the year our forward pack will definitely be one of our strengths.
"It didn't help that we've lost Joe Bromage for a couple of weeks as well and while we need to start winning some games it is not the be all and need all at the moment.
"We just need to get some match fitness under our belts and I'm sure we will be fine once everyone gets on the same page given we have had some turnover.
"We just need to build those combinations and play some footy together.
"Hopefully we can build into the year."
Tout's return is set to be the only change for the Tigers who are still without Bromage after he picked up a quadriceps issue in the opening round loss to Kangaroos.
The Dragons have taken wins over Junee and Tumut so far this season.
Tout expects a tough challenge at Nixon Park.
"Temora have always given us a good run over the last couple of years," he said.
"They are just a tough team and they just hang in there.
"They all have a go, so to speak, and just hang in there and are always thereabouts.
"We will have to be good to beat them. We will have to play for 80 minutes and we have to better than we have been in the last two weeks that's for sure but if we play our best then there's no reason why we can't go over there and come home with the two points."
Tout comes back into the side at lock with Nick McDonald dropping back to the bench.
It's the only change from the team who tackled Albury a fortnight ago.
Meanwhile Temora have made one change from the side who took a 27-16 win over Tumut with Grant Hughes replacing Tyler Madden in the second row.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
