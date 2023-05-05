Kapooka's Blamey Barracks is answering the call for more army recruits with a program that increases diversity as well as numbers.
The Army Indigenous Development Program (AIDP) provides education and fitness training to aspiring Aboriginal recruits, who may not otherwise meet the entry requirements.
The 13-week program contains a mixture of traditional secondary education skills like literacy and numeracy with physical fitness, military skills and psychological training to prepare participants for basic training.
Commanding Officer of the Recruit Development Company Major Sarah Wilkinson said although it took longer for applicants to reach their first posting through this pathway, it provided better outcomes for the recruits, and army.
"We get to spend more time with them and talk about the really great career opportunity," she said.
"When people arrive, we want them to push through as long as we can in as safe a way as possible.
"For some people, the military is not for them, but we want to retain the right people who show potential to be in the military."
Of 33 starters in this cohort, 30 completed the course, and 25 will continue on to complete the army recruit training course. In earlier iterations, retention rates for the program were as low as 60 per cent. AIDP is part of drive to increase Indigenous representation in the Australian Defence Force to 5 per cent by 2025, but also has a role in meeting Defence's wider recruitment targets.
The recent Defence Strategic Review recommended permanent members of the defence force needed to increase by 30 per cent, up to a total of 80,000, which includes both greater recruitment, and better retention.
However, more publicity has been given to the growing need to attract different kinds of recruits to adapt to Australia's changing defence needs. Indications are there will likely be less resourcing for the army, and more for navy and joint resources with defence partners.
Kapooka's First Recruit Training Battalion (1RTB) may need to recruit more people, and more skilled workforce with less total resourcing in the mid to long term.
Major Wilkinson said expectations in the military changed in line with society, and they were using programs like AIDP to diversify as well as increase numbers.
"Defence are doing a lot to work with the changing dynamic of society," she said.
"Another program we run is the APCP program, which is army preconditioning.
"This gives opportunities to those who perhaps don't pass a fitness test, don't have the confidence or resilience during the recruiting period ... this will get them to a standard they're ready for an army recruit pool."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
