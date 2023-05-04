The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Wagga Heat will go up against the second-placed Hills Hornets this Saturday without trio Chaz Bishop, Cam McPherson and Harry Laurent

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chaz Bishop will miss the Heat's clash against the second-placed Hills Hornets this weekend. Picture by Les Smith
Chaz Bishop will miss the Heat's clash against the second-placed Hills Hornets this weekend. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Heat faces a tough test this weekend as they travel up to Sydney to play the second-placed Hills Hornets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.