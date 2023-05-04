Wagga Heat faces a tough test this weekend as they travel up to Sydney to play the second-placed Hills Hornets.
The Heat are set to be without trio Chaz Bishop, Cam McPherson and Harry Laurent for the trip and coach Zac Maloney knows they are in for a tough challenge on Saturday afternoon.
"It's a massive game this weekend," Maloney said.
"We are going in pretty undermanned as well and it'll be a tough one.
"But at the end of the day it's just another game and we will go and try and compete and anything can happen if we can get it clicking.
"I think we will only be going into the game with eight players so it's definitely going to be a tough task, but we are not going to go in defeated.
"We are going to try and do what we can and see if we can rattle the birdcage."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Heat enter the clash coming off their fifth straight loss this season after narrowly going down to Camden Valley Wildfire 82-78.
While only going down by four, Maloney admitted the scoreboard didn't reflect the true story of the contest.
"The score probably in the end didn't really reflect what the result should've been," he said.
"I think we were down by a little bit more and we then just hit a couple of three's to finish the game off in the last 30 seconds."
After going down in their opening four contests, Maloney said it was a disappointing result especially considering they were far from their best.
"If we were able to play the way we should be playing then I think we get a 20-point victory in that game," he said.
"It's just another one where we walk away and I can't fault too much of the effort, but you look at two passages of the game in the first and third quarter and how we just weren't there.
"We didn't have it and we let big leads get out and it's just typical characteristics of our team."
While disappointed with the loss, Maloney said there were glimpses of good play and that now the challenge was putting that together for four quarters.
"When we did play good, we played really good and we looked really good," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.