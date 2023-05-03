Sticking with the Corowa champ 1.Front Page here despite the big weight and wide draw. He just looks different gravy to the rest of these, coming in on the back of genuine group one form. 9.Rocket Tiger is drawn to get a gun run and love the way he hit the line in the prelude. We know his best can figure here. 12.Testator Silens has the ability at his best and has the blinkers first time. 2.Art Cadeau's best is also capable.