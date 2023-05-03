All the mail for Wagga Town Plate day from The Daily Advertiser sports editor Matt Malone.
Race 1
Open two-year-old race to kick the day off with little exposed form. 5.Ritzytwenties should give a sight here. Expecting him to lead and take catching. 1.Flying Trapeze the main danger, while also wary of 10.Evelyn May on debut.
Selections: 5-1-10-3
Race 2
5.Two Aye hit the line nice enough first-up and should appreciate the step up to 1400m. Drawn to enjoy a nice trip on the fence and should be hitting the line. Hard to tip given the lack of exposed form but would be keeping 1.Australian Harbour very safe.
Selections: 5-1-3-2
Race 3
Happy to be with the debutant 7.Explosive Torpido from the David Pfieffer, who has trialled very nicely leading up to this. 8.Dorami is the value play.
Selections: 7-8-3-6
Race 4
8.Prophet's Daughter is from the in-form Ron Stubbs stable and steps up to the mile for the first time. She hit the line nicely last start and is drawn to be closer here and with the drying track gets conditions to suit.1.By Nine next best.
Selections: 8-1-7-6
Race 5
Looks a big drop in class for 3.Insider Trader. Hasn't won for a while but gets his chance here. 10.Diamond Class also has each-way appeal at big odds.
Selections: 3-10-5-7
Race 6
Open race here and happy to be with 7.Reliable Dude from the John Sargent stable with Tom Sherry on from a good gate. Brings strong enough form lines here. The local hopes 2.Sizzling Cat and 3.Cliff House have both drawn wide with big weights.
Selections: 7-10-2-3
Race 7
Sticking with the Corowa champ 1.Front Page here despite the big weight and wide draw. He just looks different gravy to the rest of these, coming in on the back of genuine group one form. 9.Rocket Tiger is drawn to get a gun run and love the way he hit the line in the prelude. We know his best can figure here. 12.Testator Silens has the ability at his best and has the blinkers first time. 2.Art Cadeau's best is also capable.
Selections: 1-9-12-2
Race 8
Hard not to be impressed with the way 9.Zouatica trialled in the lead up to this. Didn't beat much but it was the manner in which he went about it. He showed enough in his first prep to suggest he has good ability. Just has a sticky gate to overcome here. 7.Sister Moon is the danger. Is above average and yet to put a foot wrong.
Selections: 9-7-4-14
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.