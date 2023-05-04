The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken believes the midfield battle should decide Saturday's top of the table clash against Northern Jets.
The Magpies premiership credentials will go on the line in an intriguing early season battle against fellow undefeated side, the Jets, at Victoria Park.
With the arrival over the off-season of Don Roberts, Curtis Steele, ruck Matt Parks and the return of Tom Yates, the Magpies boast one of the strongest midfields in the Farrer League.
So much so, they've had the luxury of sending league medallist, Riley Budd, to centre-half-back.
But the Jets also boast one of the best midfields in the competition, with coach Jack Harper, Mitch Haddrill, Jack Fisher and Jeromy Lucas all up there among the best players in the competition.
"To be honest, if you look on paper, it's going to be won and lost in the middle," Aiken said.
"They've got a real good midfield group, their first tier and their second tier is as good as each other, a bit like ours, we rate our midfield pretty highly.
"At the end of the day, it depends who plays well, starts well, if either side can come out and fire early, it's always hard to come back from three, four, five goals down because you're always chasing your bum.
"It will be a good contest across the whole park. We've got good key forwards, they've got good key forwards, it will actually be a good battle in the back half."
While the Jets are virtually at full-strength for the clash, TRYC will be missing some key personnel.
Don Roberts will return after missing a week with concussion, while co-captain Cooper Diessel (quad) is expected to miss another week.
Last year's co-captain Mitch Stephenson will also spend another week in reserve grade.
Aiken is keen to see how they fare against the Jets early in the season.
"It will be a good challenge for our boys to see where they're at," he said.
"They're obviously playing some really good footy at the moment, the Northern Jets, they've set themselves up nice and early this year, recruited really well, I suppose a lot like us.
"They've got a lot of home-grown talent I guess, which shows the depth they have at their footy club and the respect that their young blokes have for their town to stay around or come back and play there, which is exciting times for their football club."
While excited to be part of a big game early in the season, Aiken said it was important to also give the game context.
"People put a massive emphasis on these sort of games and stuff, every game should be treated the same to be honest because they're all as important as each other," he said.
"I know their four wins and we're three and all that, there's a lot of hype around it because they've recruited well and so have we.
"Every week we play we know that we're a target and people want to beat us and we're rapt to have other clubs look at us like that but at the end of the day we've still got to turn and play well as a side and do all the right things because it doesn't matter how many quality players you've got, if you're not playing as a side and playing your role and doing what you're required to do then you'll get beaten by anyone.
