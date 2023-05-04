The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken believes the midfield battle will most likely decide the top of the table clash

By Matt Malone
May 4 2023 - 8:45pm
Don Roberts (right) will be a key inclusion for The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Don Roberts (right) will be a key inclusion for The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken believes the midfield battle should decide Saturday's top of the table clash against Northern Jets.

