The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets have lured Len Haddrill home from Belconnen for the remainder of the 2023 Farrer League season

MM
By Matt Malone
May 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Len Haddrill (right) in action for Belconnen, trying to run down Eastlakes' Alex Smout during the 2020 AFL Canberra season. Picture by Matt Loxton
Len Haddrill (right) in action for Belconnen, trying to run down Eastlakes' Alex Smout during the 2020 AFL Canberra season. Picture by Matt Loxton

NORTHERN Jets' bid to end a 16-year premiership drought has been boosted by the mid-season signing of Lenny Haddrill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.