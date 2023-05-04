NORTHERN Jets' bid to end a 16-year premiership drought has been boosted by the mid-season signing of Lenny Haddrill.
The Jets will welcome Haddrill home for the first time since the 2019 season in an added boost after a spectacular start to the Farrer League season.
Haddrill has spent the past three years back at AFL Canberra club Belconnen but had not played yet this season and decided the idea of a return home was too good to resist.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper is thrilled to have Haddrill back at the club.
"He's a quality footballer that's been good for a very long time," Harper said.
"For him to come back and play at his junior club, it's pretty handy for us midway through the season to get him."
Haddrill's return for the Jets could not come at a better time and he will be included in the team to face The Rock-Yerong Creek in Saturday's top of the table clash at Victoria Park, in what is a battle between the Farrer League's two undefeated teams.
"It's a nice last minute in heading into a top of the table clash against The Rock," Harper conceded.
"Again, it adds a little bit more experience and probably adds a little bit more fire all around the ground, a bit more energy so it's very timely."
Haddrill established himself as one of the Farrer League's most exciting talents as a young footballer before heading to Canberra in 2010 to further his career.
He joined Eastlake initially and played NEAFL with the Canberra Demons before returning home to the Jets from 2012-14.
Haddrill joined Belconnen in 2016, where he took on the club's general manager position, and has been there since a brief injury-ruined stint at the Jets in 2019.
Harper believes the idea of playing with his younger brother Mitch appealed strongly for Haddrill.
"In a way, I think he wanted to come back and play with his brother and have a bit of a fun," Harper said.
"It was still a last-minute signing for us in a way but I think he just wanted to come back and have some fun with his family."
Harper believes Haddrill will make a big impact as a small forward and midfield rotation.
"Lenny's football IQ is up there with the best," he said.
"He'd be an elite small forward that can pinch hit through the guts.
"He's a hard-ball getter and he's as tough as anything so it adds another element to our midfield and our forward line which is really handy."
Harper also was happy to welcome back another one of the club's accomplished juniors that had gone on to play at a higher levels.
He believes it is a credit to the club that these former juniors were now returning to help in their premiership bid.
"Absolutely. You can recruit all you want but the ones that are your local juniors and from your home town, they mean more than those travelling recruits," he said.
"It keeps the supporters interested, everyone's got that familiar ground.
"It's probably a credit to the club as well that we can pull so many local juniors back to the club as well that are quite talented too."
