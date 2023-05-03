FOR the first time in his career, Gary Colvin will walk through the gates at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday with a live chance of winning the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).
Colvin can't hide his excitement surrounding the chances of his stable star Another One in the feature race.
Another One is yet to let the long-time Wagga trainer down either, having amassed $950,000 in earnings already in his 24-start career.
Having conquered the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier twice, and the $500,000 statewide final, along with a third placing in last year's Wagga Town Plate (1200m), Colvin decided it was time to set Another One for the Gold Cup.
He kicked off his preparation with victory in the listed National Sprint at Canberra, before not having much luck when finishing down the track in the listed Golden Mile at Bendigo.
The grand final has now arrived and Colvin has a spring in his step when it comes to Another One's chances.
"I've had a couple of runners before but they weren't really chances. I'm quietly confident he'll run a really big race. I'm getting a bit excited about this one," Colvin said.
"I just think he's old enough, he's matured, we've trained him for the cup. We haven't trained him for a 1400 or a 1200. We've trained him to run 2000 metres.
"The way he's been working, he's had a couple of runs over a mile and that. Danny's really confident, he's got no doubt he'll run 2000 metres and we've always thought that, that's why we've gone back to training him over 2000.
"It's a big deal. He's a live chance. I think he's the best chance I'll have for a while."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Adding to the hometown flavour, Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will partner Another One, like he has throughout this preparation.
Another One has been boosted by drawing barrier five, something that has thrilled Colvin. He expects Beasley will be able to settle him just behind the speed.
"It's great to have a good gate," he said.
"I was so happy to have a gate like that because you need every bit of luck to win a race like that because it's probably one of the hardest to win.
"He's such a good settler, he'll settle for us, we've just got to give him a nice run with cover. We've had bad draws and we've had to go forward and back but this time we've got a nice draw so we should be just behind the pace."
Colvin believes the home track advantage is also a factor, where Another One has won five of eight attempts.
"I'm always going there, to Sydney and Melbourne, but this time they're coming to me," he said.
"It does take a bit out of your horse travelling long distances like that. He's just going to love it just going over the road."
So if the plan does come off and Another One provides Colvin with the biggest win of his career, expect the celebrations to last a while.
"I think we'd get the old Union Club rocking that night," Colvin laughed.
"I'm looking forward to it. You're always looking forward to it when you know you've got a live chance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.