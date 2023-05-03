The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Maddy Collins and Josh Richards combine with The Doctor's Son in the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m)

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 4 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Richards and Maddy Collins will be chasing Wagga Gold Cup success with The Doctor's Son on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Josh Richards and Maddy Collins will be chasing Wagga Gold Cup success with The Doctor's Son on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Young trainer Maddy Collins says it would be a 'dream come true' if her partner, jockey Josh Richards, could boot home The Doctor's Son for her in Friday's $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.