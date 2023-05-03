Young trainer Maddy Collins says it would be a 'dream come true' if her partner, jockey Josh Richards, could boot home The Doctor's Son for her in Friday's $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).
Collins has only been training three years but will enjoy her biggest moment in racing when she saddles up 60-1 chance The Doctor's Son in the feature race of the Wagga carnival.
Making the moment even more special for Collins will be having Richards in the saddle.
The pair and their two children moved back to Wagga just before Christmas after a successful stint in Melbourne that saw Richards capture last year's metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership.
"I'm really excited. I think he should run a really good race. I think he should finish in the first half of the field, if not top five," Richards said.
"It obviously just depends on what comes, scratchings, how the track's playing and how the race is run but I'm confident he's going to run a really nice race.
"It's not very often the Wagga stables and connections like Maddy get to have a runner in the cup. I'm very proud of her, she does a good job with the horses and I think it just speaks for itself the way her horses present and the way they run, she puts a lot of time and effort into them."
The Doctor's Son earnt automatic qualification to the Wagga Gold Cup with victory in the Gundagai Cup last month.
The eight-year-old has only been with Collins for two starts after the retirement of previous trainer John Whitelaw but she and The Doctor's Son have a long history, dating back to when she rode him in trackwork as a young horse.
"It's pretty exciting. It's not very often that a local trainer gets to have a runner in the cup but The Doctor's Son earnt his way there and he deserves his place and we'll see just how good he really is," Collins said.
"I don't think we've seen the best of him yet, he's nearly a nine-year-old gelding now but I think the best is yet to come."
Collins joked that Richards had no choice but to stick with The Doctor's Son but she wouldn't want anyone else in the saddle.
"I'm glad the jockey decided to stay on. I told him don't you dare take anything else," she laughed.
"It always makes it more special when Josh is on board and for my first cup and staying horse in general it's good to have Josh on board and hopefully he runs the race of his life.
"A win would be a dream come true. It would be good for all his connections, especially for John and Vicki (Whitelaw) and for me and Josh as well. It would be the biggest win of my career and probably the biggest win of Josh's I guess."
The move home hasn't slowed Richards down. He enjoyed the biggest win of his career in the group two Belle Of The Turf at Gosford aboard Deny Knowledge in December and then captured the Albury Gold Cup on the Rob Hickmott-trained Beltoro in March.
Richards would love to add a Wagga Gold Cup to that list.
"I think to win the Wagga one it ticks off the main cup you want to win throughout your career, getting away from all the big ones in Melbourne," he said.
"To be able to win the local cup, it obviously means a lot for the town and not a lot of local riders get the opportunity these days. It would be great to tick it off the list, everyone around the region wants to win it.
