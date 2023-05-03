TWO former locals will be looking to take out the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday with an in-form mare.
Norm Gardner grew up in Wagga and will be back to try and add the Town Plate alongside his Gold Cup with Delacour.
In the saddle will be former Wagga apprentice jockey Hannah Williams, who only recently left the Gary Colvin stable for a move to Goulburn.
The pair have struck metropolitan success with Delacour at her past two starts and she will be chasing a fourth straight victory in the feature sprint at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
"Yeah she's going really well at the moment. As a three-year-old she won four straight but that was a lot lesser grade than this," Gardner said.
"I think the key to her is we're letting her run. I tried to get her to settle back off the speed and things like that for a prep or so but she was overracing and bringing herself undone, even though she still won races.
"I said to young Hannah, let her run and see what she wants to do and it's working.
"Hannah's done a great job on her."
Gardner won the Wagga Gold Cup with Coliseo in 2012 but has never had a starter in the Wagga Town Plate.
He picked out the sprint at the start of this preparation for Delacour, which she kicked off with a fourth placing behind Magnetic in a 1000m open at Albury in February.
Since then, she has strung three wins together. Firstly in the Quality Sprint at Canberra on Black Opal day and then back-to-back victories at Hawkesbury, firstly at midweek level and then on a Saturday metropolitan meeting.
The five-year-old Magic Albert mare has now won nine races and $330,000 in prizemoney.
"We've had it marked for her since the start of the prep," Gardner confirmed.
"She's a lot more settled in her trackwork. Before we had a lot of trouble holding her and she was going too fast for them and she was leaving a fair bit on the training track. Whereas she's come back this time a bit more settled and going into the races a bit more fresher than what she was.
"This will be my first (Town Plate) runner but gee we've struck a hard one."
Delacour usually races right up on the speed but Gardner is not overly keen in taking part in the battle for the lead on Thursday.
"I hope not but we might end up there," he said.
"I don't know what they're going to do with Front Page, he usually goes forward but gee he's going to have to do some work.
"When she won at Hawkesbury two starts ago, she was fourth the fence so we don't have to go forward. I think if there is going to be a lot of speed, we can sit back say fourth or fifth and I wouldn't mind being fourth or fifth, three wide, and I hope he does a fair bit of work from out there.
"Obviously (Front Page) is the outstanding horse and if everything goes his way, he'll win but when he won the Kosciuszko and the Town Plate he drew barrier four.
"We don't have to lead. She got a bit keen up at Hawkesbury because they jacked the pace off but I think there's going to be that much speed (on Thursday) that she might just be able to park in behind them and settle hopefully."
