SYDNEY visitor Ang Pow has been the best-backed to defeat Front Page in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
Trained by Richard and Will Freedman, Ang Pow has been $13 into $5.50 with TAB to be a clear second favourite behind Front Page.
TAB took a bet of $500 at $7.50 on Ang Pow, while also accepting $500 each-way at $3.70 and $1.75 and $800 at $3.80 on Front Page.
""Front Page will start favourite in the Town Plate with TAB, however there has been good support for Ang Pow who is the second best backed runner in the race and is $13 into $5.50 since markets opened," TAB's Hamish Ferguson said.
"The pair account for nearly 50 per cent of all investments on Thursday's feature."
Other significant movers are Southern Lad ($41-$18) and Magnetic ($41 into $16).
There has been several big movers in early Wagga Gold Cup betting with the Mark Newnham-trained emergency Iowa best backed.
"The Mark Newnham trained Iowa is the one TAB punters have come for in early betting on the Gold Cup," Ferguson said.
"The five-year-old gelding is $21 into $12 and is currently the best backed runner accounting for 18 per cent of the hold.
"Lions Roar is the next best in the market at $12 ahead of Another One who is currently a $13 chance."
The Chris Waller-trained Otyrar has been $41 into $14, while Esti Feny has been $41 into $26.
Some of the bigger Gold Cup bets with TAB to date have been $125 each-way on Iowa at $19 and $6, along with a $250 each-way bet on Lion's Roar at $13 and $4.
