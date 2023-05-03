The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Richard and Will Freedman's Ang Pow has been best backed with TAB for the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate

MM
By Matt Malone
May 3 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ang Pow has been best backed with TAB in the Wagga Town Plate. Picture by Bradley Photographers
Ang Pow has been best backed with TAB in the Wagga Town Plate. Picture by Bradley Photographers

SYDNEY visitor Ang Pow has been the best-backed to defeat Front Page in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.