The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga trainer Scott Spackman and owner Noel Penfold excited to have Rocket Tiger back firing ahead of the Wagga Town Plate

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner-breeder Noel Penfold and trainer Scott Spackman with Rocket Tiger ahead of his start in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Picture by Les Smith
Owner-breeder Noel Penfold and trainer Scott Spackman with Rocket Tiger ahead of his start in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Picture by Les Smith

ROCKET Tiger will be out to provide his connections with another piece of history when he aims to become the first Wagga horse to win the Town Plate in 23 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.