ROCKET Tiger will be out to provide his connections with another piece of history when he aims to become the first Wagga horse to win the Town Plate in 23 years.
As a two-year-old, Rocket Tiger became the first Wagga galloper to gain a start in the Golden Slipper. On Thursday, Noel Penfold's homebred will be out to become the first local horse to win the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) since Allez Cheval in 2000.
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman says it would be a dream come true win the Town Plate.
"It means everything. This is what we're here for," Spackman said.
"This is our grand final. This is what we aspire to do and be on the big stage on our home track.
"For a little trainer to do it, it's a massive effort, even just to have a starter in it, let alone a genuine chance. We had a genuine chance a couple of years ago with his sister (Takookacod) and O'So Hazy and they didn't disgrace us. It means everything to us.
"Let's bring it on and let's do it."
Rocket Tiger has already taken his connections on a rollercoaster journey. After soaring to the Slipper in 2021, the horse was then restricted to just one start in almost two years due to injury.
Penfold admits there was times when he doubted Rocket Tiger would ever make it back.
"Of course there was. This horse had a long time off. He had one run at Flemington and then went back to the paddock. There has been a lot of setbacks," Penfold said.
"The runs he's had since haven't been too bad. We've just worked out that he doesn't really get through the heavy going so we've just got to work around that now.
"His run the other day showed he's getting back to what he was as a two-year-old."
Rocket Tiger powered into Town Plate calculations with a three-length victory in the prelude. It was a performance that has Spackman believing he's back near his best.
"I do believe he is nearly 100 per cent right. His win the other day was amazing," Spackman said.
"For what he's been through and everything else, he deserves to win a big race this horse, he just deserves it and so do we.
"He's been to hell and back and I just can't wait to see what he does (on Thursday). I can't fault him. His attitude's great. I'm just in awe of the horse."
Shaun Guymer will again be in the saddle aboard Rocket Tiger. He is drawn barrier three and is an $11 chance with Bet365.
After pouring a lot of time and money into racing over the years, Penfold says it is times like this with a live chance in the Wagga Town Plate that it's all about.
"It's fantastic. There is a lot of time and effort. A lot of people put a lot of work in to even be in this race," Penfold said.
"We'd love to win it, it would just be fantastic to come out and win it. That's why we've got horses and that's why we play the game.
"He was injured there for a bit and you get your head down but he's come back and his win the other day was really exciting.
"I've always wanted to win a Wagga Gold Cup but the Town Plate will do for the time being. It's really exciting and I'm really looking forward to it."
Spackman will have five horses in over the two days and believes Rocket Tiger and two-year-old Underpants are his leading chances.
